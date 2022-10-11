For the first time since 1989, Neyland Stadium will host Alabama and Tennessee while both teams are still undefeated. The "Third Saturday in October" has had its fair share of memorable moments and this year's matchup is shaping up to be another classic. Tennessee comes into the game with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2016. Thanks to its explosive up-tempo offense, the Volunteers have the No. 1 total offense in the country while firing off less than three plays per minute.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO