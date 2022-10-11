Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
What Tennessee HC Josh Heupel said about facing Alabama
For the first time since 1989, Neyland Stadium will host Alabama and Tennessee while both teams are still undefeated. The "Third Saturday in October" has had its fair share of memorable moments and this year's matchup is shaping up to be another classic. Tennessee comes into the game with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2016. Thanks to its explosive up-tempo offense, the Volunteers have the No. 1 total offense in the country while firing off less than three plays per minute.
Scarlet Nation
Josh Heupel touches on importance of Tennessee-Alabama rivalry
When Josh Heupel took the coaching job in January 2021, among the first rivalry games he heard about in terms of importance was Florida. Heupel recalled that story the week before the Vols hosted the Gators at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee exorcised some demons against Florida, snapping a five-game losing skid in a 38-33 win.
Scarlet Nation
Bryce Young practicing with Alabama ahead of game against Tennessee
Bryce Young has been able to practice with No. 3 Alabama this week, but the Heisman Trophy winner’s status for Saturday’s game against No. 6 Tennesse is still uncertain. "He's making progress," Nick Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “He's been able to practice some, and we'll continue to evaluate him as the week progresses."
Scarlet Nation
Bama by the numbers: A few stats to know heading into Alabama vs. Tennessee
The third Saturday in October is always a significant date on the calendar for Alabama, but this year’s trip to Tennessee holds a little more weight. The No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) and No. 6 Volunteers (5-0, 2-0) will enter the rivalry game with undefeated records for the first time since 1989. This year’s matchup also marks the first time the two teams have both been ranked in the top 10 since 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarlet Nation
Rivals100 Miss. LB Suntarine Perkins recaps his weekend in Tuscaloosa
Rivals100 Raleigh (Miss.) LB Suntarine Perkins, an Ole Miss commit, made a visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend after much debate as to whether or not things had cooled down with him and Alabama. T...
Comments / 0