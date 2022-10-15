Phillies-Braves NLDS: Schedule, probable pitchers, more

Phillies talk Rhys Hoskins' bat slam 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in 11 years, Citizens Bank Park will host a postseason game this week. Also, for the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well.

Aaron Nola threw another October gem and Rhys Hoskins, with a spike of a bat, tasted some sweet redemption to help the Phillies crush the Braves, 9-1, in Game 3 on Friday night. The Phils can advance to the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

Game 4 is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park, airing on FOX Sports 1.

The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five series.

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.

Schedule

Probable pitchers

Game 4: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94) vs. Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34)

The Phillies said Syndergaard will start Game 4 after their 9-1 win over Atlanta in Game 3.

Syndergaard made nine starts and appeared in 10 games after coming over from the Angels in a trade

As a Phillie, Syndergaard has a 4.12 ERA with a 3.66 FIP.



Morton has allowed 17 runs, 16 earned, in 26 1/3 innings and five games vs. the Phillies this season

Key Phillies vs. Morton: Bryce Harper (10-24, 1.183 OPS), Kyle Schwarber (4-15, 1.067 OPS,) Jean Segura (17-63, .673 OPS)

Season series

The Braves won the season series, 11-8, but only outscored the Phillies by three runs -- 88-85.

Postseason history

The Phillies and Braves have met each other once before in the playoffs -- 1993 in the NLCS. The Phillies won 4-2.

Tickets

It's been a while since Philadelphia hosted postseason baseball. That will change on Friday.

Games 3 and 4, if necessary, are sold out. Tickets are still available on the secondary market, like StubHub or SeatGeek , but they will be costly .