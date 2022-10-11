ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

‘She’s my hero:’ RCSD ‘Families in Transition’ program building critical connections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s ‘Families in Transition’ program recently received its first of three rounds of grant funding from the state to support students facing homelessness. The program is run via the federal 1987 McKinney-Vento act, ensuring all students facing homelessness have their educational needs met. 30 Hart Street in Rochester […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County announces first-ever Veterans Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding its first-ever Veterans Day Parade. It’ll be held Saturday, November 12 at the corner of South Goodman and Highland Avenue. It will then proceed to the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. The announcement was made on Wednesday. Several local officials were in...
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Clarence community raises money for children left by murder-suicide

CLARENCE, N.Y. – The community is rallying around four children left behind by a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of their parents, and two grandparents. Last Thursday, 43-year-old Eric Bergum shot his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. "I literally had to sit down. It...
CLARENCE, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Debate over switching ambulance provider in the Village of Hilton

HILTON, N.Y. — Village of Hilton leaders say a lot of misinformation has been released by the village’s fire department over a potential change in EMS service. News10NBC found out whom the village wants to handle resident’s 911 calls and why. Right now the fire department keeps...
HILTON, NY
wutv29.com

Neighbors react to domestic violence murder

(WUTV) -- Police are still looking for a Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield, after he shot and killed his estranged wife last week as she was driving her children to school. Police say Keaira Hudson was working with a domestic violence advocate to find safe housing for herself and her kids after a previous violent encounter.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Funeral is Wednesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The funeral is Wednesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Calling hours were held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road. The funeral will be at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road. He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community

Tuesday is National Coming Out Day. We talk with members of the LGBTQ community about the challenges they face, including access to health care, job and travel safety, stigma related to athletics, and more. Col Raimond, director of LGBTQ Life at University of Rochester. Chloe Corcoran, inaugural director of alumni...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy

The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy. The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections....
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Greece woman arraigned on murder charges for husband's death

Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece woman accused of murdering her husband last month has pleaded not guilty. Skavon Andrews, 68, was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Andrews allegedly shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh, 72, at their home on Vintage Lane Sept. 21. The couple had been married 40...
GREECE, NY

