National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
News 8 was told by Marlo’s family he was able to briefly come to a window and look down at everyone driving by.
‘She’s my hero:’ RCSD ‘Families in Transition’ program building critical connections
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s ‘Families in Transition’ program recently received its first of three rounds of grant funding from the state to support students facing homelessness. The program is run via the federal 1987 McKinney-Vento act, ensuring all students facing homelessness have their educational needs met. 30 Hart Street in Rochester […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County announces first-ever Veterans Day Parade
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding its first-ever Veterans Day Parade. It’ll be held Saturday, November 12 at the corner of South Goodman and Highland Avenue. It will then proceed to the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. The announcement was made on Wednesday. Several local officials were in...
wutv29.com
Clarence community raises money for children left by murder-suicide
CLARENCE, N.Y. – The community is rallying around four children left behind by a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of their parents, and two grandparents. Last Thursday, 43-year-old Eric Bergum shot his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. "I literally had to sit down. It...
Family, friends remember slain former RPD Officer William Keith Booker
"Just a great, great man who was always happy, always positive, and he was unbelievably fast," said MCSO Undersheriff Korey Brown.
Bowling fundraiser held to support homeless teens through high school
A silent auction and a 50-50 auction were also held at the bowling alley to support the cause.
WHEC TV-10
Debate over switching ambulance provider in the Village of Hilton
HILTON, N.Y. — Village of Hilton leaders say a lot of misinformation has been released by the village’s fire department over a potential change in EMS service. News10NBC found out whom the village wants to handle resident’s 911 calls and why. Right now the fire department keeps...
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
wutv29.com
Neighbors react to domestic violence murder
(WUTV) -- Police are still looking for a Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield, after he shot and killed his estranged wife last week as she was driving her children to school. Police say Keaira Hudson was working with a domestic violence advocate to find safe housing for herself and her kids after a previous violent encounter.
WHEC TV-10
Funeral is Wednesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The funeral is Wednesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Calling hours were held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road. The funeral will be at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road. He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
wxxinews.org
Challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community
Tuesday is National Coming Out Day. We talk with members of the LGBTQ community about the challenges they face, including access to health care, job and travel safety, stigma related to athletics, and more. Col Raimond, director of LGBTQ Life at University of Rochester. Chloe Corcoran, inaugural director of alumni...
Special Delivery: Free pizza, smoke alarms for Mark’s customers in Greece
Thursday evening, Mark's Pizzeria will be doing the same thing in the Chili area for select pizza orders.
Bob Duffy private letter expresses concern over Rochester public safety
The private letter was sent to New York State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul.
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Jennifer Perez at Northeast College Preparatory High School!
Ms. Perez is a Special Education Teacher at Northeast College Preparatory High School in the Rochester City School District.
Rochester man sentenced for 458 bags of fentanyl, robbery
$460 and some grocery items were stolen from the store by Williams and an accomplice, the attorney's office said.
No ‘admission of liability’ in $12M Daniel Prude settlement
The settlement comes after an alleged cover-up of the officer bodycam footage, the release of the footage in September 2020, and weeks of protest.
wxxinews.org
Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy
The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy. The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections....
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
13 WHAM
Greece woman arraigned on murder charges for husband's death
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece woman accused of murdering her husband last month has pleaded not guilty. Skavon Andrews, 68, was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Andrews allegedly shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh, 72, at their home on Vintage Lane Sept. 21. The couple had been married 40...
ROC Holiday Village announces plans for December
The ROC Holiday Village features local vendors, food, drinks, ice skating, and events throughout its run.
