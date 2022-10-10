ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sports
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3

Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
mmanews.com

PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed

The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC

UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
UFC
Doc's Sports Service

Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds

Piera Rodriguez will face off against Sam Hughes at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Rodriguez priced at -190 while Hughes is priced at +160. Piera "La Fiera" Rodriguez looks to add a win to her career record of 8-0-0. The 29-year-old is fighting at 115 lbs and measures 5'3". The orthodox fighter reaches 63". Sam "Sampage" Hughes stands 5'5" and records a weight of 115 lbs. The orthodox fighter comes into this fight holding a mark of 7-4-0. The 30-year-old extends her reach 64". With respect to significant strikes, Piera Rodriguez lands 3.10 per minute while Sam Hughes is landing 3.77 significant strikes per minute. Rodriguez is landing 44% of the significant strikes she attempts and Hughes lands 47%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "La Fiera" allows 2.23 significant strikes per minute and "Sampage" takes 4.73. Rodriguez also defends against 64% of the significant strikes her opponents throw at her and Hughes defends against 53% of the strikes thrown her way.
FanSided

Viviane Araujo doesn’t think she’ll get a title shot after UFC Vegas 62 (Video)

The headliner of UFC Vegas 62 does not believe that a win over Alexa Grasso puts her next in line to fight for the flyweight strap. On media day ahead of UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo, No. 6-ranked flyweight Araujo made clear that she believes there are numerous contenders ahead of her who deserve the next title shot against reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko.
MMAmania.com

Megumi Fujii inspired by Carla Esparza’s championship success: ‘She gives us hope’

Megumi Fujii is arguably the toughest possible opponent a young upstart could face early in their career. Competing in Bellator’s 2010 Strawweight tournament, Fujii was on track to capture her first mixed martial arts (MMA) title after years of dominance with a flawless 19-fight unbeaten streak. “Mega Megu” made a career out of fighting and defeating opponents typically much larger than herself as divisions were still being established for women during the 2000s. A natural 105-pound Atomweight, Fujii dispatched of Sara Schneider in her Bellator debut via technical knockout before facing a new bright prospect on the block, Carla Esparza, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023

UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
UFC

