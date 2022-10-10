Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
MMAmania.com
Alexander Gustafsson vs Ovince Saint Preux in the works for UFC 282 PPV in Las Vegas
Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are expected to collide at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Gustafsson (18-8) has now lost four straight fights...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view price revealed
The upcoming boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva now has a price point. According to a point-of-purchase website launched Thursday, the Showtime pay-per-view event will run buyers $59.99. No additional Showtime subscription is necessary to purchase. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 29...
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
MMAmania.com
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3
Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
mmanews.com
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
Doc's Sports Service
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Alexa Grasso will enter the Octagon with Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening moneyline has Grasso priced at -200 while Araujo is priced at +170. Alexa Grasso steps into the cage with a mark of 14-3-0. The 29-year-old tips the scales at 125...
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-5.5) The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are on their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Philadelphia opens this matchup as 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.5. The Dallas...
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
Mateusz Gamrot: UFC fight with 'future champ' Islam Makhachev will be biggest in Europe
Mateusz Gamrot has his sights set on Islam Makhachev. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is edging closer to lightweight title contention and could take a big leap if he gets past Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Headlining that event is...
Doc's Sports Service
Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Piera Rodriguez will face off against Sam Hughes at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Rodriguez priced at -190 while Hughes is priced at +160. Piera "La Fiera" Rodriguez looks to add a win to her career record of 8-0-0. The 29-year-old is fighting at 115 lbs and measures 5'3". The orthodox fighter reaches 63". Sam "Sampage" Hughes stands 5'5" and records a weight of 115 lbs. The orthodox fighter comes into this fight holding a mark of 7-4-0. The 30-year-old extends her reach 64". With respect to significant strikes, Piera Rodriguez lands 3.10 per minute while Sam Hughes is landing 3.77 significant strikes per minute. Rodriguez is landing 44% of the significant strikes she attempts and Hughes lands 47%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "La Fiera" allows 2.23 significant strikes per minute and "Sampage" takes 4.73. Rodriguez also defends against 64% of the significant strikes her opponents throw at her and Hughes defends against 53% of the strikes thrown her way.
Doc's Sports Service
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+6.5) Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the location where the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) on Sunday. Atlanta opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total is 43. The San Francisco 49ers head into this matchup 3-2 for this season. When...
Viviane Araujo doesn’t think she’ll get a title shot after UFC Vegas 62 (Video)
The headliner of UFC Vegas 62 does not believe that a win over Alexa Grasso puts her next in line to fight for the flyweight strap. On media day ahead of UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo, No. 6-ranked flyweight Araujo made clear that she believes there are numerous contenders ahead of her who deserve the next title shot against reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Stars (+110) Predators (-130) The Dallas Stars are hitting the road to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday where they will try to beat the Nashville Predators. The moneyline on this game has the Stars at +110 and the Predators are sitting at -130. The betting total is set at 7.
Doc's Sports Service
New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Devils (-110) Flyers (-110) The New Jersey Devils are en route to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday where they will try to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers. The moneyline on this contest has New Jersey at -110 while Philadelphia is at -110. The over/under has been set at 6.
MMAmania.com
Megumi Fujii inspired by Carla Esparza’s championship success: ‘She gives us hope’
Megumi Fujii is arguably the toughest possible opponent a young upstart could face early in their career. Competing in Bellator’s 2010 Strawweight tournament, Fujii was on track to capture her first mixed martial arts (MMA) title after years of dominance with a flawless 19-fight unbeaten streak. “Mega Megu” made a career out of fighting and defeating opponents typically much larger than herself as divisions were still being established for women during the 2000s. A natural 105-pound Atomweight, Fujii dispatched of Sara Schneider in her Bellator debut via technical knockout before facing a new bright prospect on the block, Carla Esparza, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Blackhawks (+260) Golden Knights (-320) The Vegas Golden Knights will try to beat the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. The odds on this game have Chicago at +260 and Vegas is sitting at -320. The total comes in at 6. The Chicago Blackhawks were on the...
