Las Vegas, NV

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3

Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds

Piera Rodriguez will face off against Sam Hughes at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Rodriguez priced at -190 while Hughes is priced at +160. Piera "La Fiera" Rodriguez looks to add a win to her career record of 8-0-0. The 29-year-old is fighting at 115 lbs and measures 5'3". The orthodox fighter reaches 63". Sam "Sampage" Hughes stands 5'5" and records a weight of 115 lbs. The orthodox fighter comes into this fight holding a mark of 7-4-0. The 30-year-old extends her reach 64". With respect to significant strikes, Piera Rodriguez lands 3.10 per minute while Sam Hughes is landing 3.77 significant strikes per minute. Rodriguez is landing 44% of the significant strikes she attempts and Hughes lands 47%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "La Fiera" allows 2.23 significant strikes per minute and "Sampage" takes 4.73. Rodriguez also defends against 64% of the significant strikes her opponents throw at her and Hughes defends against 53% of the strikes thrown her way.
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023

UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans Predictions and Futures Odds Picks

The New Orleans Pelicans are entering the 2022-23 season quietly optimistic that they can make some real noise. The Pelicans had a great second half of the season, despite their best player missing the entire season, and ended with a tough series against the Phoenix Suns. Former first overall pick Zion Williamson is expected back to start the year and could be the difference-maker for a team brimming with talent.
PFL books Aspen Ladd’s debut against Julia Budd

PFL is wasting no time booking one of their big recent signings. Shortly after hearing that they are booking former UFC fighters Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes against each other at their championship event, we learned yesterday that Aspen Ladd (9-3) has her debut set. Ladd will make her PFL...
Daniel Cormier: UFC rewarded Kevin Holland with Stephen Thompson as 'payback' for Khamzat Chimaev fight

Daniel Cormier thinks the UFC has rewarded Kevin Holland for accepting to fight Khamzat Chimaev on short notice. When Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz, the card was shuffled, and it was Holland (23-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) who was called up to fight the unbeaten star in a 180-pound catchweight bout.
Brandon Royval says it’s “hard to watch video” on Askar Askarov due to his style, confident he’ll finish him to set up UFC 283 rematch with Alexandre Pantoja

Brandon Royval isn’t a fan of Askar Askarov and his style. Royval has taken shots at Askarov in the past saying the Russian is boring and all he does is hold people up against the fence and win decisions. After the comments, the UFC booked Royval vs. Askarov at UFC Vegas 62 which is a fight he thought would happen.
