4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
Alexander Gustafsson vs Ovince Saint Preux in the works for UFC 282 PPV in Las Vegas
Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are expected to collide at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Gustafsson (18-8) has now lost four straight fights...
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Alexa Grasso will enter the Octagon with Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening moneyline has Grasso priced at -200 while Araujo is priced at +170. Alexa Grasso steps into the cage with a mark of 14-3-0. The 29-year-old tips the scales at 125...
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Henry Cejudo explains why Alex Volkanovski is making a “mistake” by taking on backup fighter role for UFC 280 main event
Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that he will be the official back-up for UFC 280’s lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Should either fighter be unable to compete in Abu Dhabi come October 22nd, the featherweight champ will step up to lightweight and compete for a second title.
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3
Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-5.5) The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are on their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Philadelphia opens this matchup as 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.5. The Dallas...
Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Piera Rodriguez will face off against Sam Hughes at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Rodriguez priced at -190 while Hughes is priced at +160. Piera "La Fiera" Rodriguez looks to add a win to her career record of 8-0-0. The 29-year-old is fighting at 115 lbs and measures 5'3". The orthodox fighter reaches 63". Sam "Sampage" Hughes stands 5'5" and records a weight of 115 lbs. The orthodox fighter comes into this fight holding a mark of 7-4-0. The 30-year-old extends her reach 64". With respect to significant strikes, Piera Rodriguez lands 3.10 per minute while Sam Hughes is landing 3.77 significant strikes per minute. Rodriguez is landing 44% of the significant strikes she attempts and Hughes lands 47%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "La Fiera" allows 2.23 significant strikes per minute and "Sampage" takes 4.73. Rodriguez also defends against 64% of the significant strikes her opponents throw at her and Hughes defends against 53% of the strikes thrown her way.
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+6.5) Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the location where the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) on Sunday. Atlanta opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total is 43. The San Francisco 49ers head into this matchup 3-2 for this season. When...
Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Stars (+110) Predators (-130) The Dallas Stars are hitting the road to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday where they will try to beat the Nashville Predators. The moneyline on this game has the Stars at +110 and the Predators are sitting at -130. The betting total is set at 7.
Video: NFL Picks - Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks. Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers 10/16/2022. The Carolina Panthers travel to Los Angeles, CA to face the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05PM EST at SoFi Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a...
2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans Predictions and Futures Odds Picks
The New Orleans Pelicans are entering the 2022-23 season quietly optimistic that they can make some real noise. The Pelicans had a great second half of the season, despite their best player missing the entire season, and ended with a tough series against the Phoenix Suns. Former first overall pick Zion Williamson is expected back to start the year and could be the difference-maker for a team brimming with talent.
PFL books Aspen Ladd’s debut against Julia Budd
PFL is wasting no time booking one of their big recent signings. Shortly after hearing that they are booking former UFC fighters Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes against each other at their championship event, we learned yesterday that Aspen Ladd (9-3) has her debut set. Ladd will make her PFL...
Daniel Cormier: UFC rewarded Kevin Holland with Stephen Thompson as 'payback' for Khamzat Chimaev fight
Daniel Cormier thinks the UFC has rewarded Kevin Holland for accepting to fight Khamzat Chimaev on short notice. When Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz, the card was shuffled, and it was Holland (23-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) who was called up to fight the unbeaten star in a 180-pound catchweight bout.
Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Panthers (-110) Islanders (-110) The New York Islanders will try to beat the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena on Thursday. The line on this contest has the Panthers at -110 and the Islanders are coming in at -110. The over/under is set at 6. The Florida Panthers were...
Brandon Royval says it’s “hard to watch video” on Askar Askarov due to his style, confident he’ll finish him to set up UFC 283 rematch with Alexandre Pantoja
Brandon Royval isn’t a fan of Askar Askarov and his style. Royval has taken shots at Askarov in the past saying the Russian is boring and all he does is hold people up against the fence and win decisions. After the comments, the UFC booked Royval vs. Askarov at UFC Vegas 62 which is a fight he thought would happen.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prediction, 10/13/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Bears (+1) Soldier Field is where the Chicago Bears (2-3) will meet the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday. Washington is 1-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total is set at 40. The Washington Commanders head into this matchup 1-4 for this season. In their last contest, the Commanders...
