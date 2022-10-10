Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
MMAmania.com
Alexander Gustafsson vs Ovince Saint Preux in the works for UFC 282 PPV in Las Vegas
Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are expected to collide at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Gustafsson (18-8) has now lost four straight fights...
ng-sportingnews.com
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title rematch
Will it be repeat or revenge when Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. on October 15 (Oct. 16 in Australia)? Inside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles against the former champion Kambosos. A two-time Australian National Championships silver medalist, Kambosos made his pro debut...
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
Doc's Sports Service
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Alexa Grasso will enter the Octagon with Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening moneyline has Grasso priced at -200 while Araujo is priced at +170. Alexa Grasso steps into the cage with a mark of 14-3-0. The 29-year-old tips the scales at 125...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Stars (+110) Predators (-130) The Dallas Stars are hitting the road to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday where they will try to beat the Nashville Predators. The moneyline on this game has the Stars at +110 and the Predators are sitting at -130. The betting total is set at 7.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kraken (+145) Kings (-165) The Seattle Kraken are on their way to Crypto.com Arena on Thursday where they will go up against the Los Angeles Kings. The line on this matchup has Seattle at +145 and Los Angeles is at -165. The total is 6. The Seattle Kraken...
Doc's Sports Service
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+6.5) Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the location where the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) on Sunday. Atlanta opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total is 43. The San Francisco 49ers head into this matchup 3-2 for this season. When...
MMAmania.com
Megumi Fujii inspired by Carla Esparza’s championship success: ‘She gives us hope’
Megumi Fujii is arguably the toughest possible opponent a young upstart could face early in their career. Competing in Bellator’s 2010 Strawweight tournament, Fujii was on track to capture her first mixed martial arts (MMA) title after years of dominance with a flawless 19-fight unbeaten streak. “Mega Megu” made a career out of fighting and defeating opponents typically much larger than herself as divisions were still being established for women during the 2000s. A natural 105-pound Atomweight, Fujii dispatched of Sara Schneider in her Bellator debut via technical knockout before facing a new bright prospect on the block, Carla Esparza, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Dana White is Ready to Bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas
UFC boss Dana White and the promotion’s former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta are planning to bring Slap Fighting to Vegas. Schiaffo LLC, an entity managed by White and Fertitta is scheduled to meet with the NSAC to determine the jurisdiction of such an event. Other names listed as the LLC’s managers include current UFC CEO Lawrence Epstein and Craig Piligian, producer of the UFC’s long-running reality series The Ultimate Fighter.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo
Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Blackhawks (+260) Golden Knights (-320) The Vegas Golden Knights will try to beat the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. The odds on this game have Chicago at +260 and Vegas is sitting at -320. The total comes in at 6. The Chicago Blackhawks were on the...
Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
UFC・
Doc's Sports Service
Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Panthers (-110) Islanders (-110) The New York Islanders will try to beat the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena on Thursday. The line on this contest has the Panthers at -110 and the Islanders are coming in at -110. The over/under is set at 6. The Florida Panthers were...
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Expert Best Bets
NFL Picks - Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Expert Best Bets. Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings 10/16/2022. The Minnesota Vikings travel to Miami Gardens, FL to face the Miami Dolphins at 1:00PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran...
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/14/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-132) San Diego (+100) Petco Park is the site where the San Diego Padres will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game 3 of their series. The series is tied 1-1 after the Padres won Game 2 by a score of 5-3. The moneyline on this contest has the Dodgers at -132 while the Padres are coming in at +100. The over/under is 7. The pitchers taking the mound are Tony Gonsolin and Blake Snell.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/12/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Bruins (-110) Capitals (-110) Capital One Arena is the location where the Washington Capitals will attempt to beat the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The moneyline on this contest has Boston at -110 and Washington is priced at -110. The total is set at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Coyotes (+290) Penguins (-350) PPG Paints Arena is the location where the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The odds on this game have the Coyotes at +290 and the Penguins are priced at -350. The over/under has been set at 7. The Arizona Coyotes...
