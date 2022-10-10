ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title rematch

Will it be repeat or revenge when Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. on October 15 (Oct. 16 in Australia)? Inside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles against the former champion Kambosos. A two-time Australian National Championships silver medalist, Kambosos made his pro debut...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Davis
MMAmania.com

Megumi Fujii inspired by Carla Esparza’s championship success: ‘She gives us hope’

Megumi Fujii is arguably the toughest possible opponent a young upstart could face early in their career. Competing in Bellator’s 2010 Strawweight tournament, Fujii was on track to capture her first mixed martial arts (MMA) title after years of dominance with a flawless 19-fight unbeaten streak. “Mega Megu” made a career out of fighting and defeating opponents typically much larger than herself as divisions were still being established for women during the 2000s. A natural 105-pound Atomweight, Fujii dispatched of Sara Schneider in her Bellator debut via technical knockout before facing a new bright prospect on the block, Carla Esparza, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Dana White is Ready to Bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas

UFC boss Dana White and the promotion’s former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta are planning to bring Slap Fighting to Vegas. Schiaffo LLC, an entity managed by White and Fertitta is scheduled to meet with the NSAC to determine the jurisdiction of such an event. Other names listed as the LLC’s managers include current UFC CEO Lawrence Epstein and Craig Piligian, producer of the UFC’s long-running reality series The Ultimate Fighter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Octagon#Ufc Vegas
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo

Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Doc's Sports Service

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/14/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-132) San Diego (+100) Petco Park is the site where the San Diego Padres will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game 3 of their series. The series is tied 1-1 after the Padres won Game 2 by a score of 5-3. The moneyline on this contest has the Dodgers at -132 while the Padres are coming in at +100. The over/under is 7. The pitchers taking the mound are Tony Gonsolin and Blake Snell.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy