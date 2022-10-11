ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

techunwrapped.com

Tricks to make the Internet go faster on your mobile

Having a good internet speed is important, but we don’t always achieve it. For example, to download files, start a video call or upload documents to the cloud, having one speed or another can be decisive. In this article we are going to give some essential tricks so that the internet speed on your mobile work as best as possible. We are going to see some tips whether you connect by Wi-Fi or through mobile data.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Internet Where There is No Service

The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
Android Authority

Here are all the carriers that'll give you an iPhone 14 for free

You can land the iPhone 14 for free by purchasing certain plans with some carriers after an eligible trade-in. The newest iPhone is undoubtedly desirable, but it’s also pricey. Thankfully, various mobile carriers offer deals, including packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 for free. Here are all...
TechRadar

Microsoft Outlook update will stop sensitive emails ending up in the wrong hands

Business users will soon benefit from improved Microsoft Outlook functionality that will help ensure sensitive information is kept within the appropriate circles. Currently, Microsoft provides a sensitivity labels tool, which lets employees manually dictate the sensitivity status of an email message. There is also an automatic labelling feature that can detect personally identifying information like social security numbers and payment details.
Android Police

Firefox Relay can now fend off spam SMS and robocallers, too

From phone calls, to emails, to text messages, as soon as we invent a new way to communicate, someone's going to start spamming people on it. Mozilla has a service called Firefox Relay that was designed to help keep spammers at bay, letting you protect your contact info through the use of email aliases. That system is now widening its scope to phone numbers, hoping to help similarly save you from spam SMS and annoying robocallers.
shefinds

Tech Experts Say These 3 Default Settings Are Slowing Your iPhone

Is your phone taking a dog’s age to do just about anything? If you’re experiencing a sluggish lag anytime you try to load websites, download an app, or send through a text, the problem could actually be some of the default settings on your device that are taking up tons more resources than you might suspect. Tech Expert CJ Xia at Boster Biological Technology outlines three default settings that are slowing your iPhone. Fixing these issues today could lead to a faster, more efficient device in just minutes.
Android Authority

How to check mobile data usage on an iPhone

Check to see if you're nearing your monthly limit. In an ideal world, everyone would be on an unlimited internet data plan. But unfortunately, either through lack of affordability or lack of availability, many people are stuck with a monthly data cap on their phone internet usage. This means keeping careful tabs on your monthly phone usage to ensure you don’t use up your allocation of gigabytes before the month is up. Here’s how to check your mobile data usage on an iPhone.
Android Police

How to protect your Google Pixel smartphone from spam calls and texts

The number of spam calls and phishing attacks seems to increase yearly and shows no signs of slowing down. These can be annoying or potentially dangerous if you fall into a spammer's trap. If you own a Google Pixel smartphone, your device offers multiple options to protect against most unwanted calls and messages. Some of the best Android phones on the market lack at least one of these Pixel-exclusive features. This guide shows you how to keep those spam annoyances from disrupting your day on your Google Pixel smartphone.
News Channel 25

Great remote jobs that let you work from anywhere

Work-from-home jobs offer a lot of flexibility, but not as much as some coveted "work-from-anywhere" jobs, where you can work anywhere in the world, on your own schedule. But finding one of these jobs is not as easy as many people think. Keri Shinault started working from home when the...
Phone Arena

Google Fi now automatically encrypts Pixel users' data traffic

It looks like Google wants to give Pixel users an even bigger incentive to subscribe to its Fi plans. As the company announced in a new blog post, if you are a Fi subscriber using a Pixel 4 or above running at least Android 12, your whole data traffic on the Fi cellular network is now automatically encrypted and private.
