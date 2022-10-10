ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Cub Swanson doesn't speak, has stand-in for bizarre UFC Fight Night 212 media day session

LAS VEGAS – Cub Swanson’s media day appearance ahead of UFC Fight Night 212 was an odd one. Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC), a longtime featherweight contender who will make his bantamweight debut on Saturday against Jonathan Martinez (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), usually offers thoughtful and insightful answers during his media day duties with reporters.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3

Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next

Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL
MMAmania.com

MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC

UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023

UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White is Ready to Bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas

UFC boss Dana White and the promotion’s former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta are planning to bring Slap Fighting to Vegas. Schiaffo LLC, an entity managed by White and Fertitta is scheduled to meet with the NSAC to determine the jurisdiction of such an event. Other names listed as the LLC’s managers include current UFC CEO Lawrence Epstein and Craig Piligian, producer of the UFC’s long-running reality series The Ultimate Fighter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo

Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
UFC
Doc's Sports Service

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+130) Houston (-141) The Houston Astros will try to beat the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. Houston won Game 1 by a score of 8-7 on a walk-off homer by Yordan Alvarez. The odds on this game have Seattle at +130 while Houston is priced at -141. The total is 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez.
HOUSTON, TX

