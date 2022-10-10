Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Video: Cub Swanson doesn't speak, has stand-in for bizarre UFC Fight Night 212 media day session
LAS VEGAS – Cub Swanson’s media day appearance ahead of UFC Fight Night 212 was an odd one. Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC), a longtime featherweight contender who will make his bantamweight debut on Saturday against Jonathan Martinez (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), usually offers thoughtful and insightful answers during his media day duties with reporters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view price revealed
The upcoming boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva now has a price point. According to a point-of-purchase website launched Thursday, the Showtime pay-per-view event will run buyers $59.99. No additional Showtime subscription is necessary to purchase. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 29...
Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3
Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Alexa Grasso will enter the Octagon with Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening moneyline has Grasso priced at -200 while Araujo is priced at +170. Alexa Grasso steps into the cage with a mark of 14-3-0. The 29-year-old tips the scales at 125...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
Dana White is Ready to Bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas
UFC boss Dana White and the promotion’s former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta are planning to bring Slap Fighting to Vegas. Schiaffo LLC, an entity managed by White and Fertitta is scheduled to meet with the NSAC to determine the jurisdiction of such an event. Other names listed as the LLC’s managers include current UFC CEO Lawrence Epstein and Craig Piligian, producer of the UFC’s long-running reality series The Ultimate Fighter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Expert Best Bets
NFL Picks - Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Expert Best Bets. Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings 10/16/2022. The Minnesota Vikings travel to Miami Gardens, FL to face the Miami Dolphins at 1:00PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo
Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+130) Houston (-141) The Houston Astros will try to beat the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. Houston won Game 1 by a score of 8-7 on a walk-off homer by Yordan Alvarez. The odds on this game have Seattle at +130 while Houston is priced at -141. The total is 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez.
Comments / 0