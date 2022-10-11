Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is set to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial

A woman — whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series — is being released from immigration custody. Anna Sorokin was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. The 31-year-old had been held by immigration authorities since March 2021, after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Immigration authorities claim she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.This week, a judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO