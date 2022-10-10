Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
mmanews.com
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
MMAmania.com
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3
Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
Mateusz Gamrot: UFC fight with 'future champ' Islam Makhachev will be biggest in Europe
Mateusz Gamrot has his sights set on Islam Makhachev. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is edging closer to lightweight title contention and could take a big leap if he gets past Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Headlining that event is...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘They’d scratch that title fight before my fight’ with Petr Yan at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley intends to make a statement at UFC 280. The promotion’s big upcoming return to Abu Dhabi will essentially feature two possibly unofficial tournaments at lightweight and bantamweight. With both divisions’ titles on the line in the last two bouts, top contenders square off on the main card leading up to them. In one of the more surprising matchups, O’Malley faces former champion, Petr Yan, as he aims for his biggest career win to date.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo
Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo full betting odds
Here is the UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo odds breakdown. After a week off, the action returns to the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 62. The fight card currently features 12 fights and begins at 4 p.m ET on ESPN+ Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. A women’s flyweight...
Daniel Cormier: UFC rewarded Kevin Holland with Stephen Thompson as 'payback' for Khamzat Chimaev fight
Daniel Cormier thinks the UFC has rewarded Kevin Holland for accepting to fight Khamzat Chimaev on short notice. When Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz, the card was shuffled, and it was Holland (23-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) who was called up to fight the unbeaten star in a 180-pound catchweight bout.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski answers Beneil Dariush’s UFC 280 backup claim: ‘I’m not playing any games’
Beneil Dariush was caught off-guard by Alexander Volkanovski’s declaration that he isn’t the official backup for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. But for the UFC featherweight champion, there’s nothing fake about where he stands. “If he’s watching, I’m not playing any games,” Volkanovski said Wednesday on The...
