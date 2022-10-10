ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed

The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3

Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘They’d scratch that title fight before my fight’ with Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley intends to make a statement at UFC 280. The promotion’s big upcoming return to Abu Dhabi will essentially feature two possibly unofficial tournaments at lightweight and bantamweight. With both divisions’ titles on the line in the last two bouts, top contenders square off on the main card leading up to them. In one of the more surprising matchups, O’Malley faces former champion, Petr Yan, as he aims for his biggest career win to date.
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023

UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo

Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo full betting odds

Here is the UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo odds breakdown. After a week off, the action returns to the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 62. The fight card currently features 12 fights and begins at 4 p.m ET on ESPN+ Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. A women’s flyweight...
Daniel Cormier: UFC rewarded Kevin Holland with Stephen Thompson as 'payback' for Khamzat Chimaev fight

Daniel Cormier thinks the UFC has rewarded Kevin Holland for accepting to fight Khamzat Chimaev on short notice. When Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz, the card was shuffled, and it was Holland (23-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) who was called up to fight the unbeaten star in a 180-pound catchweight bout.
