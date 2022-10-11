25 WEATHER — It was a scorcher Wednesday afternoon! Our official high was 100°. That is the latest we have ever seen 100° in a calendar year. The old record was October 4th back in 1983. We should see a weak cold front bring us down a bit over the next 24 hours. There is a slight chance of storms along the front down in the Brazos Valley this evening, but most of us will likely remain dry. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s behind the front. Highs Thursday under mostly sunny skies will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

