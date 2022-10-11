Read full article on original website
Coffee Crawl returns for the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas — The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley typically caters to kids, but with their 2022 Coffee Crawl, caffeine lovers will soon be able to pour right back into the community. According to the non-profit's website, “Coffee Crawl is a coffee tour around the Brazos Valley."...
Texans make the case for why voting matters
"Texans make the case for why voting matters" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms...
Florida woman finds wedding ring in brush pile after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ashley Garner thought she'd never see her wedding ring again after losing it days before Hurricane Ian landed in Florida. She told the Associated Press that she, her husband, and their three children searched the yard and garage for two days, but to no avail.
O’Rourke raises over $25 million from July through late September, outraising Abbott again
"O’Rourke raises over $25 million from July through late September, outraising Abbott again" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Small rain chances returning in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another nice day here in Central Texas as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be in place, giving way to some cloud cover in the late afternoon and evenings. Some changes may be coming...
HISTORIC WEATHER DAY
25 WEATHER — It was a scorcher Wednesday afternoon! Our official high was 100°. That is the latest we have ever seen 100° in a calendar year. The old record was October 4th back in 1983. We should see a weak cold front bring us down a bit over the next 24 hours. There is a slight chance of storms along the front down in the Brazos Valley this evening, but most of us will likely remain dry. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s behind the front. Highs Thursday under mostly sunny skies will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Warm before Wednesday cold front brings rain chances
CENTRAL TEXAS — Some lucky folks are waking up to some showers in parts of Central Texas today, but don't expect those to become more numerous. Drier air will work in for the rest of your Tuesday bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again with south breezes holding on. Clouds will increase during the overnight hours with a more humid start to Wednesday.
