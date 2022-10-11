Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Jeff Hammond of Worth County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind every good player there’s a good coach. Our week 7 coach of the week is Jeff Hammond of the Worth County Rams. Hammond is in his first year at Worth and has lead the rams to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1989. The Rams have averaged just over 2 wins a season since 2017, but that winning culture is back in Sylvester. The Rams got a big win Friday over Dodge County after being down 27-14 at the half. They came back and pulled out a 47-38 win to remain undefeated. Hammond credited his past experience for the success.
WALB 10
Remembering Willie Spence: American Idol runner-up and Douglas native
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County community is grieving the loss of hometown celebrity and American Idol runner-up, Willie Spence. According to Tennessee law enforcement, Spence was involved in a fatal automobile accident. Aside from being a star on the 19th season of American Idol, Spence was a pillar...
WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
WALB 10
Rain briefly returns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast as showers and thunderstorms moved into SGA Wednesday afternoon. It’s the best chance of rain in about 4 weeks. Through the evening rain @ heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms continue. An isolated strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, showers likely into early Thursday. As a cold front slide east look for gradual clearing as drier air filters in behind the boundary. This brings sunshine back Friday.
Cordele Dispatch
Bob Evans honored by Crisp Commission on his retirement
The Crisp County Board of Commissioners opened its October meeting with a proclamation honoring local banker Bob Evans on his retirement after nearly 50 years. County Administrator Clark Harrell read a litany of Evans accomplishments both personal and professional. “Bob has been instrumental in bringing many new businesses to our...
jdledger.com
‘Mr. Mayor’ Dies At 95
Wyatt Washinton “Buddy” Spann, “Mr. Mayor,” died Sept. 14 at the age of 95. Few people, if any, have had a greater influence on the growth and prosperity of Hazlehurst since its founding in the 18th century than did Buddy Spann. A 1944 graduate of Hazlehurst...
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
WALB 10
“I learned a lot about the Civil Rights Movement from Charles,” Locals remember Albany Civil Rights leader Rev. Charles Sherrod
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the organizers of Albany’s Civil Rights Movement has passed away. Reverend Charles Sherrod passed away on Tuesday at 85 years old, however, friends and colleagues tell WALB that his legacy will live on forever. Rev. Sherrod was born on January 2, 1937, in...
WALB 10
Moultrie small business stocking up for the holiday season
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season around the corner, current sales impact the future inventory of smaller stores. Tallokas Road Owner Theresa Thomas said getting items stocked, whether it be decorations or costumes, is vital to keeping her doors open. “I do a lot of my gift giving...
WALB 10
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle
A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
wfxl.com
Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
WALB 10
Have you lost this animal in Crisp Co.?
CORDELE Ga. (WALB) - Have you or someone you know misplaced an animal? Well, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) may have it. The animal was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. It is a female. If you recognize the animal or know of...
WALB 10
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
WALB 10
Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024. Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center. The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people. “Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second...
Major discount grocery store chain just opened another new location in Georgia
Residents living or working in southwest Georgia now have another option when it comes to getting their groceries. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened another new location in Georgia.
