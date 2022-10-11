ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind every good player there’s a good coach. Our week 7 coach of the week is Jeff Hammond of the Worth County Rams. Hammond is in his first year at Worth and has lead the rams to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1989. The Rams have averaged just over 2 wins a season since 2017, but that winning culture is back in Sylvester. The Rams got a big win Friday over Dodge County after being down 27-14 at the half. They came back and pulled out a 47-38 win to remain undefeated. Hammond credited his past experience for the success.

WORTH COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO