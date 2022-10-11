ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzgerald, GA

WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Jeff Hammond of Worth County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind every good player there’s a good coach. Our week 7 coach of the week is Jeff Hammond of the Worth County Rams. Hammond is in his first year at Worth and has lead the rams to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1989. The Rams have averaged just over 2 wins a season since 2017, but that winning culture is back in Sylvester. The Rams got a big win Friday over Dodge County after being down 27-14 at the half. They came back and pulled out a 47-38 win to remain undefeated. Hammond credited his past experience for the success.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Remembering Willie Spence: American Idol runner-up and Douglas native

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County community is grieving the loss of hometown celebrity and American Idol runner-up, Willie Spence. According to Tennessee law enforcement, Spence was involved in a fatal automobile accident. Aside from being a star on the 19th season of American Idol, Spence was a pillar...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Rain briefly returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast as showers and thunderstorms moved into SGA Wednesday afternoon. It’s the best chance of rain in about 4 weeks. Through the evening rain @ heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms continue. An isolated strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, showers likely into early Thursday. As a cold front slide east look for gradual clearing as drier air filters in behind the boundary. This brings sunshine back Friday.
ALBANY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Bob Evans honored by Crisp Commission on his retirement

The Crisp County Board of Commissioners opened its October meeting with a proclamation honoring local banker Bob Evans on his retirement after nearly 50 years. County Administrator Clark Harrell read a litany of Evans accomplishments both personal and professional. “Bob has been instrumental in bringing many new businesses to our...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
jdledger.com

'Mr. Mayor' Dies At 95

Wyatt Washinton “Buddy” Spann, “Mr. Mayor,” died Sept. 14 at the age of 95. Few people, if any, have had a greater influence on the growth and prosperity of Hazlehurst since its founding in the 18th century than did Buddy Spann. A 1944 graduate of Hazlehurst...
HAZLEHURST, GA
WALB 10

Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman's funeral

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie small business stocking up for the holiday season

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season around the corner, current sales impact the future inventory of smaller stores. Tallokas Road Owner Theresa Thomas said getting items stocked, whether it be decorations or costumes, is vital to keeping her doors open. “I do a lot of my gift giving...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle

A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Have you lost this animal in Crisp Co.?

CORDELE Ga. (WALB) - Have you or someone you know misplaced an animal? Well, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) may have it. The animal was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. It is a female. If you recognize the animal or know of...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024. Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center. The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people. “Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second...
TIFTON, GA

