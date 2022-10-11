Read full article on original website
This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion
According to RealGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed Patrick McCaw. The 26-year-old has won three NBA Championships (with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors).
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
News-Herald.com
Mitchell scores 24, Garland adds 23 in Cavs’ preseason victory over Hawks
Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, and Darius Garland added 23 as the Cavaliers earned their first victory of the preseason, 105-99, on Oct. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell played a team-high 34 minutes, 5 seconds. He was 8 of 26 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists. Garland was 8 of 21 from the field and dished out 12 assists.
This Cavaliers-Hornets Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Different NBA teams have different strengths and weaknesses. No team is able to field a group of All-Stars from 1 to 15. After all, the salary cap exists – and for good reason. The NBA does not want a league in which all of the best players can go join the Lakers. Parity is healthy for competition.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip
The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
The 76ers Have Waived A Promising Young Star
McClung had only been with the 76ers’ organization for just a week and while he will no longer player for Philly, he might not be going far. It is expected that he will join Philly’s G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. This is the latest move for...
Ben Simmons Reacts to Air Ball Video Going Viral
The embattled star addressed the constant criticism he faces on social media.
Yardbarker
Watch: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99
The Cavs just picked up their first win of the preseason. But more importantly, I think we learned a bit more about this team. Isaac Okoro had a great start, Donovan Mitchell looked really good in the second half, Darius Garland share the ball great and the Cavs played much better defense when it was do-or-die time late in the game.
ESPN
LaMelo Ball exits Hornets' preseason loss with ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a 116-107 preseason loss against the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that...
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
The next 3 games will be tone-setting for the Browns: 10 Tuesday takes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The next three games leading into the Browns’ bye could set the course for the remainder of the season. This season was always going to be a strange one once the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, the franchise quarterback they’ve been seeking since returning to the league, but one they can’t have for the first 11 games of the season.
brownsnation.com
The Browns Have Activated An Important New Addition
The Cleveland Browns need more help, especially on the defensive end. They are ranked 19th in total yards allowed per game at 353.8 and 23rd in points allowed at 25 per game. While the Browns have one of the best rushing offenses in the league, they also have the fifth-worst rushing defense that surrenders 138.2 yards per game.
For The Lightning, There Is Much To Improve On During Remainder Of Season-Opening Trip
TAMPA, Fla. – Following Tuesday night’s season opener at Madison Square Garden, Lightning coach Jon Cooper noted how special teams was the difference in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers. Indeed, the Rangers opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the second period and
Is Jalen Hurts running too much? 4 things that could go wrong for Eagles, with a verdict
And now for your dose of reality: The Eagles might not go 20-0 this season, culminating with another Super Bowl parade through the streets of Philadelphia. Sure, the Eagles are off to a great start at 5-0 after their hard-fought 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. It's...
