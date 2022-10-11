ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20K+ without power in SE Wisconsin following storms

MILWAUKEE - Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 12, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 20,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brown Deer, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Collective Marketplace in Bayshore has 30+ local vendors

The Collective Marketplace in Bayshore has more than 30 local vendors that make and sell everything from jewelry and clothes to art and services. Brian Kramp is in a Glendale checking out this unique space that La giving local entrepreneurs a place to highlight their products.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

West Allis tornado caught on security camera

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vehicles struck by rocks in Kenosha County; window shattered

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - An investigation is underway in Kenosha County following reports that several vehicles were struck by rocks while driving on 128th Street in the Village of Bristol. The incidents occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
BROOKFIELD, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Local Candle Companies to Shop This Fall

BUSHYL is celebrating the season with a fall collection of both candles and soaps. With scents like mulled cider, apple harvest, foliage and hunting lodge, there are plenty of options to fill your home with autumnal scents. The candles come in both tins and larger ceramic vessels. Orders can get shipped to your home or you can pick it up at their Third Ward studio.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Severe weather adjourns testimony early

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Wednesday, Oct. 12 followed the path of the SUV that plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021 – as more state witnesses share their perspectives on what happened. Brooks appeared in a suit and tie Wednesday for...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County bus strike is possible

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County bus drivers say they are prepared to strike. Union transit workers voted late Friday to authorize a strike if their current contract talks fall through. "Our membership voted down a contract proposal that MCTS pushed on our membership. We voted it down 97%," said Amalgamated...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59...
WHITEWATER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
MILWAUKEE, WI

