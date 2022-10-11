Read full article on original website
North side business owners say they are losing money to reckless driving
A couple of north side business owners say they need help to keep their clients safe because of all reckless drivers on Fond Du Lac Avenue.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Property sale for Russ Darrow dealerships in West Bend, WI as “company is here to stay”
October 10, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Russ Darrow has sold two of his dealership properties on Highway 33 in West Bend, WI. Mike Darrow, president and chief financial officer of the Darrow Group, said “it’s business as usual.”. “All we did was sell the...
Milwaukee man finds 1,600 walnuts under the hood of a car
Adam Nye, a Milwaukee resident, found more than 1,500 walnuts stashed under the hood of his nephew's car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20K+ without power in SE Wisconsin following storms
MILWAUKEE - Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 12, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 20,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Collective Marketplace in Bayshore has 30+ local vendors
The Collective Marketplace in Bayshore has more than 30 local vendors that make and sell everything from jewelry and clothes to art and services. Brian Kramp is in a Glendale checking out this unique space that La giving local entrepreneurs a place to highlight their products.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
WISN
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicles struck by rocks in Kenosha County; window shattered
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - An investigation is underway in Kenosha County following reports that several vehicles were struck by rocks while driving on 128th Street in the Village of Bristol. The incidents occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles...
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Local Candle Companies to Shop This Fall
BUSHYL is celebrating the season with a fall collection of both candles and soaps. With scents like mulled cider, apple harvest, foliage and hunting lodge, there are plenty of options to fill your home with autumnal scents. The candles come in both tins and larger ceramic vessels. Orders can get shipped to your home or you can pick it up at their Third Ward studio.
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Severe weather adjourns testimony early
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Wednesday, Oct. 12 followed the path of the SUV that plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021 – as more state witnesses share their perspectives on what happened. Brooks appeared in a suit and tie Wednesday for...
Milwaukee County D.A. believes car thieves deserve more time behind bars
The City of Milwaukee's car theft rate ranks among the highest in the nation. Many are wondering why those caught stealing cars do not face stiffer penalties.
WISN
Milwaukee County bus strike is possible
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County bus drivers say they are prepared to strike. Union transit workers voted late Friday to authorize a strike if their current contract talks fall through. "Our membership voted down a contract proposal that MCTS pushed on our membership. We voted it down 97%," said Amalgamated...
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59...
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
