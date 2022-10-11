Read full article on original website
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
hubcityradio.com
In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
KEVN
Day trips through the lens of a travel enthusiast
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Adventure, travel, and connections are what Carrie Gerlach says makes the best trip. Gerlach is the owner of Black Hills Adventure Tours and leads tours throughout the Black Hills and western South Dakota. Gerlach says the Black Hills has many opportunities to offer year-round, but she says the best place for outdoor activity during the fall is on the Mickelson Trail.
KEVN
SD beats national average ACT test score
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Each year, ACT serves millions of students, job seekers, schools, government agencies, and employers in the US and around the world and this year South Dakota’s average score outperformed the national average. The state’s 2022 graduating class earned an average score of 21.5, which...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
KEVN
Recreation marijuana could bring millions of dollars into the state if legalized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the general election less than a month away, many South Dakota voters are already casting their ballots. One issue voters will be deciding on is Initiated Measure 27. If passed, it would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. According to a...
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
This Is How We Like Our Potatoes The Most In North Dakota
How we like our spuds based on Google Trends over the last 5 years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
KEVN
South Dakota Gun Suicide Deaths
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Noem says she will not call special session on grocery tax cut. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. New Noem ad. Updated: 16 hours ago. New Noem ad. Fire mistakes. Updated: 16 hours ago. The early...
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
KEVN
Windy through the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a High Wind Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and areas to the east of Rapid City until 6pm this evening. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect for the surrounding areas of the Black Hills and areas just to the south of the High Wind Warning until 6pm this evening as well. For those in the High Wind Warning, expect wind gusts up to 60 mph. For those in the Wind Advisory, expect gusts up to 50 mph. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Western South Dakota (with the exception of the Black Hills) until 7pm tomorrow. The high winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire conditions. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be close to average with lows near 40° and highs near 60°. Temperatures will be near 70° on Friday, and then back to near 60° for the weekend.
hubcityradio.com
SD Game, Fish, & Park vote against allowing pets in camping facilities
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has denied a proposal to allow pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas. Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson says more people have pets, in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. A 10-dollar...
KEVN
Vitalant blood donations help Hurricane Ian-devastated Florida
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalent is our local blood donation organization but they also send blood and platelets to support blood centers that are in communities in need and disaster-impacted areas like Florida post-hurricane Ian. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Tori Robbins...
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
KEVN
Rep. Jensen calls for special session for immediate sales tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Phil Jensen has called for a Special Legislative Session for lawmakers to consider immediate sales tax relief for the people of South Dakota. In the spring 2022 legislative session, SB 122, which aimed to repeal the state sales tax on food while...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
