EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa
For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale."
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong
Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan, triggers tsunami warning
A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan Sunday, derailing carriages and prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 7.2-magnitude before downgrading it to 6.9 and said the tsunami threat had passed. Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the quake, which struck near Taitung city...
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest, a Japanese diplomat said.Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year's military takeover. He was sentenced last week to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, with the sentences to be served concurrently.Tetsuo Kitada, deputy...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons, says senior EU official
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow today that its forces would be ‘annihilated’ by the west’s military response
Xi Looks to Defy Western Backlash, Boost China's Diplomatic Edge Over U.S.
"Xi's third term can focus on building on its strength and undercutting the narratives from the West," Boston University's Min Ye told Newsweek.
Monte dei Paschi's talks with banks over $2.4 billion cash call drag on - sources
MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena's talks with banks set to guarantee its latest share sale will stretch into Wednesday as the underwriters seek reassurances about how much stock they could be left holding, four people with knowledge of the matter said.
U.S. Singles Out China, Russia in New National Security Strategy Statement
A new national security memo released by the White House effectively lays out a Biden doctrine on foreign affairs.
Japan spent record of nearly $20.0 billion on intervention to support the yen
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan spent up a record 2.8 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the yen, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, draining nearly 15% of funds it has readily available for intervention.
U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States said at a summit with Pacific island leaders on Wednesday that it had agreed on a partnership for the future with them and held out the prospect of "big dollar" help to a region where it hopes to stem China's expanding influence.
Taiwan says China looking at Ukraine war to develop 'hybrid' strategies
TAIPEI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday.
Why Protecting Taiwan Really Matters to the U.S.
Defending far-off Taiwan and our allies seems to many like yet another foolish military misadventure for our country. But it is not.
Japan's Epsilon rocket failed after launch - Kyodo
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese space agency's Epsilon rocket failed after it was launched on Wednesday, Kyodo News and other domestic media reported. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent a destruction order signal to the rocket after detecting trouble, Kyodo said. Public broadcaster NHK said the signal was sent after JAXA determined that rocket was not able to fly safely.
