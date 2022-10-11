ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chris Albrecht Put on Administrative Leave by Legendary Television as New HBO Book Arrives

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6n3z_0iTx2OLy00

Legendary Television president Chris Albrecht has been placed on a leave of absence by the company, a spokesperson for Legendary confirmed to Variety Monday. No official reason for the exec’s leave of absence was provided.

Albrecht has been benched just as an upcoming book, “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin, offers details on the executive’s long tenure at HBO, including a 1991 incident in which Albrecht allegedly choked Sasha Emerson, a former HBO executive VP. Albrecht denies the allegations as detailed in the book. On Monday, a spokesman for Albrecht reiterated his denial of the account.

The book, set for release on Nov. 1, alleges that Albrecht lunged at and strangled Emerson . At the time both executives were married and had allegedly been involved in an affair that had since ended. Emerson later engaged outside counsel and a mediation was held in Los Angeles, according to the book.

In the book, Albrecht states that he “rejects and disagrees with the characterization of what occurred” in the 1991 incident. He is believed to be on paid leave from Legendary.

In a statement to Variety Monday evening, Albrecht described the allegations as an “old, flawed story” being “refurbished and recycled for the sake of sales.

“I have sincerely apologized to those whom I offended with disrespect and unacceptable behavior,” Albrecht stated. “But that doesn’t sell books or generate media attention. Some things do indeed age well; but bad reporting does not.”

The book details the alleged attack on Emerson and the lengths that HBO’s senior executives at the time went to keep the incident quiet. The book also describes Emerson’s professional struggles in entertainment after leaving HBO with a confidential settlement as rumors spread. She eventually became a successful interior designer. More recently Emerson come back into entertainment as a consultant to AMC Networks as well as mentoring playwrights, actors, writers and directors, according to the book.

Albrecht had a storied 20-year run at HBO, overseeing the growth of the original content for the trailblazing premium cabler with such influential hits as “The Sorpranos,” “Sex and the City,” “Six Feet Under” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But he was forced to resign as chairman-CEO under a cloud in May 2007 following a public altercation with his then-girlfriend at a cable industry conference in Las Vegas. He faced increased pressure to resign after the Los Angeles Times reported on the alleged 1991 altercation with Emerson.

Before joining Legendary in 2019, Albrecht had served a 10-year tenure as the chief of pay cabler Starz.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report news of Albrecht’s administrative leave .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Casts Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount. On Tuesday afternoon, “Rise of the Beasts” director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production through an Instagram post, featuring two different videos from recording sessions — the first with Davidson and the second with Yeoh. Yeoh voices a character named Airazor, while Davidson voices Mirage. The two join a cast that includes Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who will star in the film in live-action roles. “Rise of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Albrecht
Person
Constance Wu
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Angela Lansbury Once Saved Her Daughter From Charles Manson’s Cult: ‘He Was Charismatic in So Many Ways’

In the wake of Angelia Lansbury’s death on Tuesday, a 2014 interview the actor gave to MailOnline (via The Independent) has resurfaced due to the revelation that Lansbury once saved her daughter from joining Charles Manson’s cult. Lansbury said her daughter, who is now 69, was “fascinated” by Manson, the notorious serial killer whose string of victims included Sharon Tate. Lansbury’s child became involved with drugs as a young teen and fell under Manson’s spell. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits,” Lansbury said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Las Vegas#Administrative Leave#Legendary Television
Popculture

Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash

The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Found Safe After Reported Missing in Hawaii

UPDATED: According to a rep for “Days of Our Lives” star James Lastovic, he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, have been found safe after being reported missing in Hawaii. Dizdari’s sister, Emma, also confirmed the news in an Instagram Story post. “My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin.” Lastovic and Dizdari were staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, between Oct. 7 and Oct....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Danny Masterson Goes on Trial for Rape as Scientology Looms in the Background

At a pre-trial hearing in the Danny Masterson rape case last week, Judge Charlaine Olmedo laid down a basic ground rule. “This is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” she said. But the role of the church will nevertheless be a key theme in the trial, which begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Masterson, the 46-year-old former star of “That ’70s Show,” is facing three charges of forcible rape and a possible sentence of 45 years to life. Masterson is a Scientologist, and all three of his accusers were members of the church at the time of the alleged assaults. Olmedo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Brendan Fraser’s Triumphant Comeback: How Playing a 600-Pound Gay Man in ‘The Whale’ Resurrected His Career

Brendan Fraser fought armies of the undead in “The Mummy.” He swung from vines in “George of the Jungle.” He traveled around the world with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Looney Toons: Back in Action.” He made a pact with Elizabeth Hurley as the Devil in “Bedazzled.” He partied with Pauly Shore as a reanimated Neanderthal in “Encino Man.” He even took a shower with Matt Damon in “School Ties.” And while those movies brought him fame, fortune and respect in Hollywood, rocketing Fraser to the top of the A-list in the 1990s and early aughts, they didn’t usually...
MOVIES
CNET

More People Need to Watch the 2nd Best TV Series on Netflix

In 2016, Netflix dropped two sci-fi shows about young girls with superpowers. One was Stranger Things. The other was The OA, a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is...
TV SERIES
Variety

Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92

Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92. Details regarding Stoker’s death were shared by his wife of 43 years, Robin Stoker, on her personal Facebook Monday evening. Robin called Austin “the love of my life” in her tribute. In another tribute, actor and director Bill Duke hailed Stoker as “one of Hollywood’s unsung actors” and shared his blessings to his family. In the landmark independent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring the Series’ Many Controversies and Tragedies Ordered at Discovery+

An upcoming three-part docuseries from Discovery+ and ID will seek to explore the behind-the-scenes controversies of Fox’s “Glee” series. With access to key cast and crew members, the documentary from Ample Entertainment will have its subjects share first-hand stories of their time on the show, which aired between 2009 and 2015. Topics discussed will unveil the highs and lows of show’s production, and will also include testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew. The series is currently untitled, but aims to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that the actors experience behind-the-scenes. Such as the loss of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Alan Rickman Was Critical of Dumbledore’s ‘Half-Blood Prince’ Death Scene: ‘It Seems Oddly Lacking in Drama’

Alan Rickman’s never-before-seen diaries make up the new book “Madly, Deeply: The Diary of Alan Rickman,” which has been making headlines for weeks due to the legendary actor’s frank thoughts on the “Harry Potter” franchise. A new excerpt from Insider reveals that Rickman was critical of Dumbledore’s death scene as depicted in 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” The scene finds Rickman’s Snape stepping in to kill Dumbledore after Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) fails to do the deed. Snape had previously vowed to Draco’s mother that he would watch over her son. “The scene seems oddly lacking in drama —...
MOVIES
AdWeek

Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu

Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy