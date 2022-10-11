ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County

By Rebecca Fiedler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2q9F_0iTx2I3c00

Thanks to Bryan-based rescue Long Way Home Adoptables [LWHA], the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.

The dogs are receiving the care they haven’t had access to - but finding space for all the animals isn’t easy, considering these 20 chihuahua-terrier mixes are just half of the group that was rescued.

"Entering into the property, there’s no electricity or running water inside," said Amanda Gray, board member with LWHA. "The floor has been rotted out and there’s just plywood. Some of the boards are loose, so as you’re walking in you’re just kind of stepping through the floors.”

Gray was one of a few volunteers with Long Way Home who spent hours last week using nets and ladders, trapping and rescuing just these 20 of over 40 small dogs from a cluttered house. The dogs' owner had been removed from the home, and family members did their best to leave food and water for the animals as they secured the safe surrender of the pets.

"This was such a unique situation with trapping, because there was no way you could actually get a trap into the home," Gray said. "It was so cluttered that you couldn’t get an actual cage in there.”

Three larger dogs and about 20 smaller dogs were sent to a partnering rescue, according to LWHA members, while six animals still remain on the property. Rescue volunteers said though they are desperate to help these animals as well, they can only take in the six other dogs when more people come forward to foster or adopt the 20 at Bee Creek.

"These pets do need a significant amount of medical care," said April Plemons, director of Long Way Home. "We’re looking at anywhere from $15,000-$20,000 for this entire group of animals. Fortunately, the medical care that’s needed is skin, eye, and general vet care.”

Thankfully, over a dozen dogs are already lined up with fosters once they've been medically cleared, but this depletes LWHA of space to help other animals.

“Spay and neuter you babies," Gray said. "This situation could have very well been minimal and less than what it was had some of these animals been spayed and neutered.”

These 20 dogs have all been named after famous Texas Aggies, like R.C. Slocum and Ethel Hutson. Some are frightened and shy. Their veterinary team says that most will soon be ready to go to good homes.

To foster one of these animals, adopt them, or donate towards their medical expenses, visit the Long Way Home Adoptables website.

Comments / 1

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/08/22

IN SHELTER – A374102. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/08/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Multiple Residents Rescued from Apartment Fire

College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire at The Cottages of College Station apartment complex on Holleman Dr S Tuesday night. According to CSFD, firefighters arrived on scene at 7:15 p.m. to find a three-story apartment on fire. Two residents were rescued from the second floor and other victims...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home with a pond to fish in, a horse barn, horse shed and stables, and a 1,600 square foot enclosed workshop.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
College Station, TX
Pets & Animals
College Station, TX
Lifestyle
Leon County, TX
Government
County
Leon County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN HUNT ENDS IN ARREST

Tuesday night just after 10:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to pull a Jeep over on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell. The driver accelerated and fled. A pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended just south of Jefferson Chemical and FM 3083 (Four Corners). The driver left the roadway and went behind the guardrail before striking a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch causing the Jeep to hang over it. The driver fled into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 was put on the ground and tracked the male through extremely thick brush and over several barbed wire fences. He was unable to track further when they approached a 6-foot fence with barbed wire over the top. A perimeter was set up using Precinct 4 units, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Conroe Police, and DPS. DPS air support was called and within minutes DPS was overhead searching. As the search was winding down and the helicopter was about to pull off the DPS observer spotted a heat image lying on the ground off Rocky Road near Jefferson Chemical. Deputies were directed to the location where they found Logan Kent Box, 27 (10/11/95), of Porter. Box who was in his stocking feet had been scratched up badly while in the woods. He was also wanted on an open warrant in Montgomery County for a DWI. In addition, Box, a felon had possession of a pistol which deputies recovered. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. In addition, Box was intoxicated and admitted he had been celebrating his birthday all day by drinking Whisky. Box has been handled many times in Montgomery County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and DWI. In 2017 he was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for deadly conduct. This was after he shot another male on May 20, 2017. He was originally charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the charge was reduced to deadly conduct a Third-degree felony. His warrant for DWI stemmed from a September 5, 2020 DWI. He was sentenced to 3-days in jail but failed to pay his fine. Thus in January of this year, the warrant was issued. The Jeep he was driving was owned by his mother. Jason, with Jason Adamicks Wrecker, had to use caution recovering the Jeep. With the angle it was on and wedged on the concrete he was cautious not to let it roll over.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS

A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Volunteers#Animal Hoarding
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE

A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILLIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wtaw.com

Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests

Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
CONROE, TX
East Texas News

House fire claims 3 lives

TRINITY COUNTY — Three Trinity County residents were killed on Oct. 6 as the result of a house fire. Emily Gideon, 36, and two daughters, Braley, 10, and Annabelle, 7, were killed. According to a release from Sheriff Woody Wallace, emergency personnel were notified at about midnight on Oct....
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE

845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy