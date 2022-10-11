Grand Rapids Christian boys soccer wins OK White title

After a back and fourth battle with multiple changes to score, Grand Rapids Christian beat East Grand Rapids 1-0 to win the OK White title.

The lone goal came with just 15 minutes left in the game. Jonathan Clarkin was awarded a PK, it bounced off the cross bar but Ian Valzen-Haner was there for the header to score the goal.

"I was thinking he was going to put it away and if he wasn't there I was. I saw the ball bouncing back so I was making sure it was going in. I just jumped up, got over that ball and made sure it got in and secured the win," said Valzen-Haner.

"This is a team that we know so well. The boys grew up and have played together. It was a one goal game the last time we played them, we knew it was going to be a battle. Our guys found a way to create just enough opportunity. We missed the penalty kick but finishing the follow-up was huge for us, so we seem to keep finding ways to do what we need. This is a young team and they just responded so, so well," said head coach Aric Dershem.

