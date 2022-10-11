ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Christian boys soccer wins OK White title

By Remi Monaghan
After a back and fourth battle with multiple changes to score, Grand Rapids Christian beat East Grand Rapids 1-0 to win the OK White title.

The lone goal came with just 15 minutes left in the game. Jonathan Clarkin was awarded a PK, it bounced off the cross bar but Ian Valzen-Haner was there for the header to score the goal.

"I was thinking he was going to put it away and if he wasn't there I was. I saw the ball bouncing back so I was making sure it was going in. I just jumped up, got over that ball and made sure it got in and secured the win," said Valzen-Haner.

"This is a team that we know so well. The boys grew up and have played together. It was a one goal game the last time we played them, we knew it was going to be a battle. Our guys found a way to create just enough opportunity. We missed the penalty kick but finishing the follow-up was huge for us, so we seem to keep finding ways to do what we need. This is a young team and they just responded so, so well," said head coach Aric Dershem.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

