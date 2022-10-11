Motorcyclist killed in crash on westbound I-64 in Chesapeake

One person died in a crash on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake Monday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes, just prior to the bridge, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said 30-year-old Sergio Barrios lost control of his motorcycle, dropped it and slid off the roadway before hitting the jersey wall. At one point, he was knocked off the motorcycle and hit by a 2008 Nissan Rogue also traveling in the westbound lanes.

State Police said Barrios died at the scene.

VDOT said westbound traffic was detoured at George Washington Highway. Traffic reopened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.