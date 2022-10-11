Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
All for Transporation released a list of the county's 10 most dangerous intersections, according to data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues about two weeks after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Trucks with the big claws are working their way through local neighborhoods, snatching one Hurricane Ian debris pile at a time. Though the immediate Tampa Bay Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian, tons of debris must be picked up, especially branches, limbs and leaves. Tampa residents like Toni McElreath wait and wonder about the piles of debris in front of their homes.
fox13news.com
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
A Tampa paraplegic woman dealt with a leaking roof and mold at her apartment. Now she's being evicted
The company that the woman rents from has been caught in several scandals recently.
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
fox13news.com
Florida's largest pumpkin finds home in Tampa right before Halloween
TAMPA, Fla. - A prize-worthy pumpkin has a new home in Tampa just in time for Halloween, and it’s the largest pumpkin in Florida. Barry Lawrance, the owner of Bearss Groves farmer’s market on Lake Magdalene Boulevard, said he bought the 969-pound gourd at auction in Michigan. He set up a display and put the pumpkin in place using a tractor on Wednesday.
fox13news.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
fox13news.com
Innovative technology makes roads safer for drivers after future storms, prolonged power outages
TAMPA, Fla. - In Hillsborough County, lessons learned during Hurricane Irma helped officials prepare for future storms and prolonged power outages. The innovative technology makes it safer for drivers. When Hurricane Irma blew through in 2017, the power was knocked out at 125 signalized intersections in Hillsborough County, creating dangerous...
Moms to Know: Chief Barbara Tripp, Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Bay is rich in history. The Cuban sandwich was invented in Ybor. Ray Charles got his start playing clubs in the downtown area formerly known as Central Avenue. Even in the past few years, Tampa politicians and sports teams have made history with notable “firsts.” On June 25, 2021, history was made in Tampa […]
fox13news.com
Debris pick ups delayed in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris.
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
8 injured after truck dumps mud on I-75 on-ramp in Brandon
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a truck dumped wet soil onto an I-75 on-ramp in Brandon on Wednesday.
WATCH: Car explodes, sending sparks flying off Howard Frankland Bridge
A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a car exploded after becoming engulfed in flames on I-275.
Why the Tampa Bay area saw a reverse storm surge during Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — For days ahead of the hurricane, the Tampa Bay area was making preparations, fully expecting the storm to leave catastrophic damage to our community. But as the storm shifted south in the days leading up to it hitting Florida’s coast, the Tampa Bay area saw something that many people were not expecting to see. What could have been a 12-foot storm surge turned into water literally being pulled out of the bay, a sight many people have never seen.
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
fox13news.com
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
