Hillsborough County, FL

Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues about two weeks after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Trucks with the big claws are working their way through local neighborhoods, snatching one Hurricane Ian debris pile at a time. Though the immediate Tampa Bay Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian, tons of debris must be picked up, especially branches, limbs and leaves. Tampa residents like Toni McElreath wait and wonder about the piles of debris in front of their homes.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida's largest pumpkin finds home in Tampa right before Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. - A prize-worthy pumpkin has a new home in Tampa just in time for Halloween, and it’s the largest pumpkin in Florida. Barry Lawrance, the owner of Bearss Groves farmer’s market on Lake Magdalene Boulevard, said he bought the 969-pound gourd at auction in Michigan. He set up a display and put the pumpkin in place using a tractor on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Innovative technology makes roads safer for drivers after future storms, prolonged power outages

TAMPA, Fla. - In Hillsborough County, lessons learned during Hurricane Irma helped officials prepare for future storms and prolonged power outages. The innovative technology makes it safer for drivers. When Hurricane Irma blew through in 2017, the power was knocked out at 125 signalized intersections in Hillsborough County, creating dangerous...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Why the Tampa Bay area saw a reverse storm surge during Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — For days ahead of the hurricane, the Tampa Bay area was making preparations, fully expecting the storm to leave catastrophic damage to our community. But as the storm shifted south in the days leading up to it hitting Florida’s coast, the Tampa Bay area saw something that many people were not expecting to see. What could have been a 12-foot storm surge turned into water literally being pulled out of the bay, a sight many people have never seen.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL

