ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Indigenous Peoples’ Day highlights continued need to solve Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cases

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtrhe_0iTwyR5300

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – On Indigenous Peoples’ Day , local Native American groups are reminding Oklahomans that disappearances and murders continue to plague their relatives.

The murder rate for Native American women is more than 10 times the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Oklahoma Tribes celebrate successes and challenges on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

“Missing and murdered indigenous people is an epidemic,” said Carmen Harvie, president of the Oklahoma state chapter of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Harvie said there are currently about 500 Native Americans in the state who are missing, or their murder is unsolved.

She explained further that indigenous cases aren’t taken as seriously as those of other races because of prejudices.

“Every case, no matter what lifestyle you have, they deserve equal media attention, equal missing reports need to be done,” she said. “If your loved one went missing you would want them to be found. Time is of the essence.”

Cold case detective to investigate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cases

Harvie losing her niece, Emily Sue Zanne Morgan in 2016 to homicide only grew her fire for the cause. The 23-year-old and her friend were found shot to death in a car at a vacant house in Bache, Oklahoma. The case remains unsolved.

“She was taken too soon,” Harvie said. “When you have family that has been murdered and then you feel like there hasn’t been any support for indigenous people, you find that you have to help others that are going through the same thing that you are, and you want to be that support system.”

Gov. Stitt signs into law bill aimed at helping solve cases of missing and murdered indigenous persons

In November 2021 , Ida’s Law went into effect.

It allows the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to coordinate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice to obtain federal funding and coordinate efforts to address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous persons in Oklahoma.

Anyone with tips on any missing or murdered indigenous person is asked to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bache, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Native Americans#State Of Oklahoma#Racism#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
poncacitynow.com

Five Oklahoma Tribes to Endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy