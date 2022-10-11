ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ardmore, OK
KOCO

Rural areas in Oklahoma to get more access to high-speed internet

MAUD, Okla. — Rural areas across Oklahoma are getting more access to high-speed internet. Now, it’s happening in the city of Maud. For some, this is exciting, but for others, they said they are frustrated with the interruptions to their water lines. Crews are busy putting the cable...
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state

Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
blackchronicle.com

Severe storms return to Oklahoma on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After extreme storms introduced heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we’ll have one good day earlier than we brace for one more potential spherical of extreme climate. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma skilled three tornadoes...
kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
readfrontier.org

As Oklahoma faced COVID-19 spikes, state used $30 million to relocate lab

As COVID-19 cases were spiking to some of their highest levels yet, state officials used at least $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds to cover payroll costs at the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The shuffling of funds freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a lab that performs vital public health testing.
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
