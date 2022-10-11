Plymouth RMV set to reopen Tuesday after month-long closure

The Plymouth RMV is set to reopen Tuesday after a water pipe burst on September 13, forcing the building to close.

People were asked to make appointments at the locations in Taunton and South Yarmouth while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Bits of the building damaged by the deluge of water had to be replaced.

The location remained open for scheduled driving tests.

