WISH-TV
Sheriff: Mother, children escape car before train collision in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a mother and her two teenagers escaped their car after being stopped on a railroad track just before a train hit their vehicle. The mother was still injured after the car was thrown into her following the collision with the train. Police...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
WISH-TV
Man dies in custody of Greensburg police
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Wednesday it is conducting an investigation of a man who died Monday after being taken into custody by Greensburg police officers. According to state police, officers with the Greensburg Police Department received reports that a man was chasing another man with...
WISH-TV
Person dies after found shot in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Wednesday night after being found shot in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
Left three lanes of SB I-65 closed downtown near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the north split is closed Thursday morning because of a crash. The left three lanes of I-65 are closed between Central Avenue and College Avenue. One lane is open to traffic, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
WISH-TV
DNA identifies remains found in 1994 in Hancock County as Ohio woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — DNA has determined remains found in 1994 under a Hancock County bridge belonged to a Cleveland, Ohio, woman, the county sheriff’s department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Doreen M. Tiedman, 34, was known to hitchhike throughout the United States. She’d not been...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Person dies in dump truck crash near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County sheriff says the department is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, about an accident near the 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road. That is in a rural area about two miles south of Franklin.
WISH-TV
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
WISH-TV
Bloomington limits scooter hours after IU student dies in hit-and-run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Scooter providers in Bloomington must shut down their two-wheeled motor vehicles in the overnight hours after the death of a Indiana University student in September, the city government directed Tuesday. Nathaniel Stratton, 20, of Miromar Lakes, Florida, died in a hit-and-run crash at 1:50 a.m....
WISH-TV
Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville. The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating police shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday morning after an officer fired a weapon while responding to an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side. At around 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the George Apartment Homes, located in the 5600 block of...
WISH-TV
Police: Armed robbers hit Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is responding to an armed robbery in Fishers Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fishers Police Department, police responded to Star Financial Bank in the 8762 E. 96th St. on reports of an armed robbery. That’s just east of I-69.
WISH-TV
Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers-themed restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport. The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club Restaurant is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport. Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food, including the Boomer Burger, named after the Pacers’ mascot. The...
WISH-TV
Local nonprofit shines light on Black infant mortality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local nonprofit organization is advocating for Black mothers and the challenges they face before and after pregnancy. Shades of Becoming a Mom works to provide support and resources for women of color who have lost an unborn child or infant. The group, in partnership with...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
WISH-TV
IMPD continues tests of gunshot-detection devices for crime reduction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is moving into its next phase to curb crime on the city’s east side using gunshot-detection technology. It’s part of the city’s $150 million anti-violence strategy, part of which included significant upgrades to policing technology. “Anything that will...
WISH-TV
Thunderbird bar in Fountain Square to close
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s been described as a rustic-chic watering hole in the Fountain Square neighborhood is closing after nearly nine years in operation. The Thunderbird bar announced Monday on Facebook that New Year’s Eve will be its last day. Josh Gonzales is owner of The Thunderbird.
WISH-TV
21 hit-and-run fatalities in Indianapolis in 2022 exceed 2021 total
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of fatalities from hit-and-runs in 2022 already exceeds the total for 2021. This year so far has had 21 fatal hit-and-runs, while 2021 had 20 for the entire year. Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday, “We have had a significant...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man found dead in residential area on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after finding a man dead Monday afternoon on the south side of town. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a person down around noon Monday at the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue. That’s in a residential area just east of the I-65 overpass.
WISH-TV
Driver shot on I-70; investigators seek witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was shot Monday night on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue south of downtown Indianapolis, police investigators believe. Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting. Indiana State Police said in a news release that troopers and Indianapolis police officers responded shortly before 6:55...
