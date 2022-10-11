Read full article on original website
Arkansas man pleads not guilty to attempted kidnapping of teen former co-worker
A Rogers man has entered a not guilty plea in a case alleging that he attempted to kidnap a teenage former co-worker.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that happened on October 9.
Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
Rogers Police looking to identify burglary suspect
Rogers Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent burglary.
Northwest Arkansas police searching for suspect after chase on I-49
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A suspect involved in a police pursuit is still on the run after a chase along Interstate 49 Tuesday. According to Bella Vista communications director, Cassi Lapp, it is a case led by Gravette police but multiple law enforcement agencies were involved. Police said the...
Bella Vista PD search for suspect after I-49 chase, crash
Bella Vista police are looking for a suspect that led them on a vehicle pursuit before crashing his vehicle and fleeing into the woods.
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
6 minors, 1 adult arrested in connection to shooting in Rogers
Six minors and one adult have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Rogers. Police say more arrests are expected.
'Operation Ice Ghost' results in Drug bust; $3,600 seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar Police Department launched "Operation Ice Ghost" on Sunday and confiscated drugs, vehicles, and $3,600 from a residence in Lamar. Deputies and officers searched the residence on Cabin Creek Road. Deputies said they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine...
67-year-old man dead after Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash in Delaware County, about 4 miles north of Colcord, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said James Gann, age 67 of Jay, was driving a Ford F150 on S 670 Rd, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Police say the...
Muskogee woman waits for justice after husband was shot to death in front of their children in 2021
A Muskogee woman said she is still waiting on justice for her husband who she said was shot in front of her children. FOX23 initially reported back in December when Trent Scoggins was killed and the arrest of Robert Rainford who was charged with murder in Indian country. Ever since...
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
Head-on crash in Crawford County leaves one dead, one injured
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — A head-on crash in Crawford County near Van Buren left one person dead and another injured on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatality report, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 59 and Triple Creek Road. The deceased...
Johnson charged with inmate death
A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
UPDATE: Large fire near Mulberry now out
Multiple agencies fight a large fire in the Chastain Road and Graphic Road area near Mulberry on October 11.
Madison County residents to vote on proposals to fund new county jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Madison county residents will have the opportunity to vote on two proposals that would fund a county jail in November. The first proposal would cover the maintenance and operations of the jail but would increase the county sales tax by 1.25%. The second proposal would...
