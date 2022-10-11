ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
LINCOLN, AR
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, AR
Lincoln, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
County
Washington County, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Auto Parts
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
KATV

'Operation Ice Ghost' results in Drug bust; $3,600 seized

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar Police Department launched "Operation Ice Ghost" on Sunday and confiscated drugs, vehicles, and $3,600 from a residence in Lamar. Deputies and officers searched the residence on Cabin Creek Road. Deputies said they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine...
LAMAR, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

67-year-old man dead after Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash in Delaware County, about 4 miles north of Colcord, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said James Gann, age 67 of Jay, was driving a Ford F150 on S 670 Rd, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5NEWS

Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Police say the...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
5NEWS

Head-on crash in Crawford County leaves one dead, one injured

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — A head-on crash in Crawford County near Van Buren left one person dead and another injured on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatality report, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 59 and Triple Creek Road. The deceased...
thecamdenchronicle.com

Johnson charged with inmate death

A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy