International Business Times

Meet The Feisty Woman Kingmaker In Brazil's Presidential Runoff

A feisty and little-known woman senator has emerged as kingmaker in Brazil's very close presidential runoff. Many Brazilians saw Simone Tebet, a lawyer and university professor, for the first time when she took stage the night of August 29 for the campaign's first televised debate, standing alongside rightwing President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist icon and ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
TheConversationAU

Federal Labor's honeymoon continues in Resolve poll; can the Liberals regain office without those 'lefties'?

A federal Resolve poll for Nine newspapers, conducted October 5-9 from a sample of 1,604, gave Labor 39% of the primary vote (steady since September), the Coalition 30% (down two), the Greens 12% (up two), One Nation 5% (down one), the UAP 3% (up one), independents 9% (up one) and others 2% (down one). Resolve does not give a two party estimate until close to elections, but using 2022 election preference flows gives Labor a 59-41 lead, a two-point gain for Labor since the September poll. On Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 60% thought he was doing a good job and 24% a...
International Business Times

'Who You Voting For?' Dating Apps Get Political In Brazil

In Brazil, supporting the right presidential candidate may actually get you a hot date. "Please tell me that you aren't a leftist, you are too pretty to be one," Vivian read in one message she received on the dating app Tinder. But Vivian supports Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a...
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Nevada as polls tighten ahead of midterms

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a "Save America" rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event is taking place at the Legacy Sports Park, a sports complex next to the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, making it easy for the former president to land his plane and head straight to the rally. Minden is a very small town, with a population of just under 3,500 people, making up about 0.1% of the state’s population. The 45th president is hoping to excite and engage rural voters as Republicans work to oust Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) from her seat in November.
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
International Business Times

Striking French Refinery Workers Defy Government Threats

Striking French fuel refinery workers voted Wednesday to continue their stoppages and blockades, defying the government which began ordering some of them back to work in a bid to get supplies flowing. Industrial action to demand pay rises has paralysed six out of seven fuel refineries in France, leading to...
AFP

Ukraine restores power supplies after Russian missile salvos

Ukraine said Thursday it had reset its power grid after mass Russian strikes on energy facilities as Turkey held back on an expected offer to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv. But Erdogan did not deliver an offer to mediate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv -- expected by the Kremlin -- and comments between the leaders made no mention of Ukraine and focussed instead on economic ties.
International Business Times

Alarm Grows Over Iran Protest Crackdown In Kurdish City

Rights groups voiced alarm Tuesday over the extent of an Iranian crackdown on a Kurdish-populated city that has become a hub for protests, as oil refinery workers pressed strikes in a new tactic. Iran's clerical authorities have been shaken by over three weeks of protests that erupted after the death...
