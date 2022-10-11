ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

London university tells student she cannot breastfeed on campus

A woman has been told she cannot breastfeed her baby on campus at one of the world’s most prestigious arts schools. Jasmijn Toffano, a student at Central Saint Martins, was initially led to believe there would be no problem bringing her newborn daughter to classes, but said the college reversed that days before she was due to start her course, leaving her struggling to find childcare and to fulfil her course obligations.
COLLEGES
ZDNet

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Linus College#Northwestern#University#Nu#Sesp
nwi.life

IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques

When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with Ivy Tech-Lake County, IU Northwest is taking lifelong learning seriously. About...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word

A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
TRENTON, TN
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions

A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
Daily Mail

NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake

A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job

An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy