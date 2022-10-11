Read full article on original website
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
London university tells student she cannot breastfeed on campus
A woman has been told she cannot breastfeed her baby on campus at one of the world’s most prestigious arts schools. Jasmijn Toffano, a student at Central Saint Martins, was initially led to believe there would be no problem bringing her newborn daughter to classes, but said the college reversed that days before she was due to start her course, leaving her struggling to find childcare and to fulfil her course obligations.
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
nwi.life
IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques
When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with Ivy Tech-Lake County, IU Northwest is taking lifelong learning seriously. About...
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Maine High School Cancelling All Classes Tuesday Due to What’s Being Called a ‘Serious Threat’
With times the way they are, schools aren't willing to take any kind of threat lightly. That's why one Maine high school has made the decision to shut down for the remainder of the day Tuesday due to what's being called a 'serious threat' by officials. According to a report...
WMUR.com
Transgender student at Ohio high school uses homecoming title to spread acceptance
An Ohio high schooler is using her platform to encourage and inspire others about acceptance. When Cassie Steiner, who likes to be called Cass, first received news she made the top four on the ballot for homecoming princess, she was excited but didn’t think she would win. When she...
Louisiana High School Students Say They Were Tricked into Attending Religious Event Framed as College Career Field Trip
East Baton Rouge high school students and parents are outraged after 2100 students were bused to a college career fair field trip that turned out to be a controversial religious event. Dozens of parents and students complained that a "Day of Hope" event was initially billed as a college career...
Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word
A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies
Families say they're getting mixed messages about support for their LGBTQ+ children.
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
msn.com
Parents were demonized for demanding schools reopen sooner. Now, we know they were right.
You can't say we didn't warn you. In 2020 and 2021, parents across the United States said repeatedly and passionately that keeping schools closed because of the pandemic would hurt student achievement. Now, the results are in – and they're not good. The National Center for Education Statistics recently...
Clarence Schools offering counseling to students in wake of Thursday shootings
The Clarence School District sent out an email to its school community Thursday evening after a nearby murder-suicide claimed the lives of four people.
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
Columbia students react to their college being ranked worst for free speech on campus
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY – Columbia University students shared mixed reactions to their college ranking last for free speech on campus, with some expressing confusion while also shunning hate speech. "I think everyone here is very open-minded, and so I'm not really sure where that's coming from," one student told Fox...
