Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Johnson County Sheriff: 1 dead after dump truck catches fire in crash

FRANKLIN, Ind. — One person is dead after a dump truck crashed and caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of the 3100 block of S. Mauxferry Road at 2:44 p.m. to find the dump truck in a ditch fully engulfed in flames.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IFD: Hot grease sparks north side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot grease left unattended on a stove was the cause of a house fire Sunday on the city’s north side. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive at around 6 p.m., IFD said in a tweet. That’s a residential area near 48th Street, not far from Broadmoor Country Club.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Dangerous intersections in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A family is calling for justice after a 22-year-old man died in a crash at the intersection of East 24th Street and North Delaware Street on the morning of Sept 29. Rashid Conteh’s family believes IMPD failed him by not properly investigating the crash or immediately holding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Firefighter suffers minor injury while battling Bates-Hendricks house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters fought a house fire across the street from a school in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, which is on the near south side of Indianapolis. Firefighters were called at around 3:15 p.m. to a house fire in the 300 block of Minnesota Street, located across the street from James A Garfield School 31 between Madison Avenue and South East Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

1982: All eyes on EPCOT, WRTV reports highlight park’s opening

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, or EPCOT Center, was built to showcase the best of humanity through several exhibits focused on areas of communication, transportation, energy, and agriculture. When it opened 40 years ago this month, it was the largest construction project on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Effectiveness of gunshot detection system

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, Indianapolis city and community leaders are set to provide an update on the city's gunshot detection system pilot program. In July, the city started testing three different programs from Flock, ShotSpotter and J&M Security Solutions. City leaders previously told WRTV "a number" of detectors were installed....
Indianapolis, IN

