Fox 59
Johnson County Sheriff: 1 dead after dump truck catches fire in crash
FRANKLIN, Ind. — One person is dead after a dump truck crashed and caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of the 3100 block of S. Mauxferry Road at 2:44 p.m. to find the dump truck in a ditch fully engulfed in flames.
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
Fox 59
Fortville mother hospitalized after she, 2 children escape car moments before train crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A mother was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a train crashed into her car while she and her two children were stopped on the tracks near McCordsville, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. near County Road...
Firefighters rescue 19-year-old driver from car in west side retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old driver after his car went down an embankment and into a west Indianapolis retention pond Sunday morning. Firefighters were told there were multiple people in the car when it crashed near 34th Street and Lafayette Road, just after 5 a.m. When they arrived,...
shelbycountypost.com
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
WISH-TV
IFD: Hot grease sparks north side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot grease left unattended on a stove was the cause of a house fire Sunday on the city’s north side. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive at around 6 p.m., IFD said in a tweet. That’s a residential area near 48th Street, not far from Broadmoor Country Club.
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Dangerous intersections in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A family is calling for justice after a 22-year-old man died in a crash at the intersection of East 24th Street and North Delaware Street on the morning of Sept 29. Rashid Conteh’s family believes IMPD failed him by not properly investigating the crash or immediately holding...
Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
Firefighter suffers minor injury while battling Bates-Hendricks house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters fought a house fire across the street from a school in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, which is on the near south side of Indianapolis. Firefighters were called at around 3:15 p.m. to a house fire in the 300 block of Minnesota Street, located across the street from James A Garfield School 31 between Madison Avenue and South East Street.
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
Mother, high school students run away from car moments before train hits it
A mother and her two high school-aged children were able to run away from their car stuck on train tracks moments before it was hit early Wednesday morning near McCordsville.
Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in
Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning, according to police.
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
Fox 59
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
Fox 59
IMPD officers begin responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD officers are actively responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology in parts of the city. IMPD says officers sitting in their squad cars won’t have to wait for a 911 call about shots fired, but will get notifications directly to their laptop.
Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start […]
wrtv.com
1982: All eyes on EPCOT, WRTV reports highlight park’s opening
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, or EPCOT Center, was built to showcase the best of humanity through several exhibits focused on areas of communication, transportation, energy, and agriculture. When it opened 40 years ago this month, it was the largest construction project on...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Effectiveness of gunshot detection system
INDIANAPOLIS — Today, Indianapolis city and community leaders are set to provide an update on the city's gunshot detection system pilot program. In July, the city started testing three different programs from Flock, ShotSpotter and J&M Security Solutions. City leaders previously told WRTV "a number" of detectors were installed....
wyrz.org
IMPD Investigates Shots Fired at Undercover IMPD Officer While in Unmarked Vehicle
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, shots were fired at an undercover officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) who was in an unmarked undercover police vehicle at the time. The information provided is preliminary and subject to change. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., an IMPD North District Violence Reduction Team...
