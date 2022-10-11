ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

Stevensville, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Stevensville.

The Parkside High School soccer team will have a game with Kent Island High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Parkside High School
Kent Island High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Parkside High School soccer team will have a game with Kent Island High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.

Parkside High School
Kent Island High School
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

