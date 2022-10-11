Stevensville, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

In a town steeped in history, but grown used to seeing the old and familiar fade away, a subtle miracle manifested on High Street over the past weeks. In front of the recently closed Theo’s Steakhouse next to the Post Office, folks sadly processing the demise of another eatery thought they’d spotted a sign from the past. Many, no doubt, had to blink, making sure they weren’t hallucinating. After ensuring that the vision wasn’t a mirage, the warm, fuzzy feelings rushed in, swirled with splashes of curiosity and anticipation.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO