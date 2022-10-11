It was around this time last year when Devon Dampier took over the role as the starting quarterback for the Saguaro Sabercats. After transferring from Pinnacle and sitting out five games per AIA rules, Dampier led the Sabercats to win the Open Division State Championships. Now, nearly a year after playing his first game for Saguaro he has announced his commitment to play at the University of New Mexico.

