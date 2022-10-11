ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner

Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be

Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
NFL Week 6 early odds: Bills road favorites over the Chiefs, Eagles favored over Cowboys at home

Week 5 in the NFL is nearly in the rearview mirror with just the Chiefs and Raiders left on the slate for Monday night. This weekend left no shortage of storylines and it all centers around the NFC East. The Giants pulled off the upset over the Packers in London, Dallas' defense dominated the Rams, and the Eagles remain a perfect 5-0 after escaping Arizona with a win. This division will take center stage next week when Philadelphian and Dallas square up for Sunday Night Football, which is just one of the handful of marquee games on the upcoming slate.
The Worst Losses from the NFL's Week 5, According to Bettors

It feels like the NFL season began just yesterday, instead, we're in the middle of October, and Week 5 has just wrapped up. There was some exciting football this weekend, but the week didn't exactly start that enthusiastically with the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts (more on this game later).
