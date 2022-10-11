Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner
Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
Dallas Cowboys QB Competition: What Does Troy Aikman Think of Tony Romo?
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks have graduated to the broadcast booth since the early '70s when Don Meredith joined Monday Night Football, the tradition continues with Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, so how does Troy Aikman really feel about Tony Romo?. According to The Spun, Troy Aikman thinks he deserves a better...
Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be
Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘5-0 We Want Dallas' Eagles Remain Undefeated, Ready to Face 4-1 Cowboys Sunday
Ready for Week 6! The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Financial Field. The Cowboys, fresh off a win over the Commanders in the previous week, traveled to the West Coast for a Week 5 bout against the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Sporting News
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 6 early odds: Bills road favorites over the Chiefs, Eagles favored over Cowboys at home
Week 5 in the NFL is nearly in the rearview mirror with just the Chiefs and Raiders left on the slate for Monday night. This weekend left no shortage of storylines and it all centers around the NFC East. The Giants pulled off the upset over the Packers in London, Dallas' defense dominated the Rams, and the Eagles remain a perfect 5-0 after escaping Arizona with a win. This division will take center stage next week when Philadelphian and Dallas square up for Sunday Night Football, which is just one of the handful of marquee games on the upcoming slate.
The Worst Losses from the NFL's Week 5, According to Bettors
It feels like the NFL season began just yesterday, instead, we're in the middle of October, and Week 5 has just wrapped up. There was some exciting football this weekend, but the week didn't exactly start that enthusiastically with the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts (more on this game later).
Ex-Giants cornerback completes comeback from ‘freak’ accident with return in Cardinals’ loss to Eagles
The comeback is complete. Former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton made his season debut Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hamilton suffered second-degree burns on his feet in...
KTAR.com
Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League
One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday. Each fall, every organization sends a group of prospects to the MLB spring training sites in the Valley to get extra work and further their development. The Glendale Desert...
MLB・
