Read full article on original website
Related
Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama
The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
Florida prison guard's broke inmate's neck — then left him paralyzed and starving to death in his cell
On Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported on the story of Craig Ridley, a 62-year-old prisoner in Florida who, after having his neck broken by guards, was left to die in his cell.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
cw34.com
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
Florida Mom Arrested For Child Neglect When Police Found Her Baby Gained Only 1 Pound Since Birth
A Florida mother has been arrested after investigators found her three-month-old baby had only gained one pound since birth. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Investigators were notified about a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings, such as extremely low weight and
VIDEO: Student body slams Florida police officer during school fight
A Florida police officer who was trying to break up a school fight Thursday was body-slammed into the ground by another student, video showed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
Birmingham police searching for missing 39-year-old man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week. Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach […]
10NEWS
Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 105 in wake of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 105...
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama mom denies killing her own teen son, court documents show
An Alabama mother charged with murdering her own teenage son has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Glenda Agee, 53, is charged with the fatal shooting of her son Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry, 13. Police say Autry wa shot in the back on October 3. Court documents show Agee...
10NEWS
Attorney general: 25 people charged in fentanyl trafficking operation
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials announced Wednesday that 25 people had been charged with more than 60 first-degree felonies linked to drug trafficking and other violent crimes. Moody linked many of the suspected traffickers to a Mexican drug cartel...
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town
Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
10NEWS
Jurors set to begin deliberations in penalty trial of Florida school shooter
The jury will decide if Nikolas Cruz will spend life in prison or get the death penalty. Deliberations could last hours or days — no one knows.
fox13news.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Comments / 3