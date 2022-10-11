ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

WOKV

Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama

The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
NAVARRE, FL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
cw34.com

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, TN
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for missing 39-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week. Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
10NEWS

Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 105 in wake of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 105...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE
10NEWS

Attorney general: 25 people charged in fentanyl trafficking operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials announced Wednesday that 25 people had been charged with more than 60 first-degree felonies linked to drug trafficking and other violent crimes. Moody linked many of the suspected traffickers to a Mexican drug cartel...
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
ANNISTON, AL
Alabama Now

Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town

Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
ANNISTON, AL

