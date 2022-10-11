Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Early second half goal lifts CSS to one goal draw with UW-River Falls
On Wednesday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) women’s soccer team played the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to a 1-1 draw in Duluth. The Falcons scored first late in the first half with a goal from Shelby Hewitt. Then right away in the second half Tenley Voth scored for the Saints tying it up at the 46th minute.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boys, girls soccer advance to Section 7AAA semifinals
On Tuesday the Duluth East boys and girls soccer teams picked up Section 7AAA quarterfinal wins at home to advance to the semifinals. The fourth seeded girls squad shut out fifth seed Anoka 1-0. Mae Nephew scored the lone and game winning goal in the game. They advance to face...
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s golf celebrates fourth UMAC title
After an epic 13-stroke comeback over the weekend the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s golf team claimed the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) championship. They bested the University of Northwestern by two firing a 30-over-par 318 to earn the program’s fourth title in five seasons, and first in two...
WDIO-TV
Esko girl’s soccer opens up Section 7A playoffs with win over Proctor
The prep soccer postseason kicked off in the Northland Monday beginning with a neighboring Section 7A girl’s showdown between Esko and Proctor. Top-seeded Eskomos entered the postseason 12-2-1, battling the 4-12 eighth seeded Rails in round one. The game was tied 1-1 with nine minutes left in the first...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the playbook: Chisholm football takes pride in historic season
With the later stages of the prep football season already upon us, there is one team that has been turning heads, sporting their best start to a season since 2009. The Chisholm Bluesteaks football team has been off to an historic start this season. Posting, up to this point, a 5-1 record. The team’s best start to a season since 2009.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Bea
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
WDIO-TV
Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile
In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
WDIO-TV
Take back the night: UMD holds annual event
It’s Consent Week and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and UMD is hosting a number of events, including a Take Back the Night event. UMD’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion and Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a March around campus, hosting tables with community resources, and advocates, and holding a candlelight vigil for the lives lost to violence, followed by speeches from community speakers.
WDIO-TV
Construction zone turns into classroom for Duluth students
A new garage is going up in the Piedmont neighborhood. And the construction crew is made up of high school students from Duluth Denfeld and East in the Construction Technology class. First, second, and third year students are learning hands-on skills and other trades in the business. Tony Leone is...
Bob Dylan Was Reportedly Pushed Out of His High School Reunion by Unwelcoming Classmates
Bob Dylan grew up in Minnesota. He went to his high school reunion, but rushed out after speaking with some classmates.
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
WDIO-TV
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth for prize of $1 million
The winning Powerball ticket for the October 10th drawing in Minnesota for $1 million was purchased in Duluth. The ticket was sold at a Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, and earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket. The winning ticket has yet to be claimed, but Oct. 10 winning Powerball numbers: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
WDIO-TV
Voterpalooza at UMD helps students get ready to vote
Voterpalooza at the University of Minnesota Duluth helped students with be motivated registered to vote. Voterpalooza took place between 9 AM to 3 PM Wednesday October 12th in the Kirby Student Center. There were tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Duluth Target Expansion Reaches Milestone with Opening of Wine & Spirits Store
It was just over one year ago that we learned Duluth's Target store was going to expand and remodel. In the story I shared on October 6, 2021, it was noted that they planned on expanding the store's size by approximately 12% while adding new conveniences for customers, including the sale of alcoholic beverages.
WDIO-TV
London Road/ Hwy 61 Project: MnDot proposes roundabouts, and safer pedestrian crossing
MnDot hosted a public meeting at Glensheen mansion today to propose solutions along London Road. To say the area is congested would be putting it lightly. At the meeting community members seemed concerned with speed and access to walking areas to cross the road safely. “So traffic volume is a...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
