ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctor, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Early second half goal lifts CSS to one goal draw with UW-River Falls

On Wednesday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) women’s soccer team played the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to a 1-1 draw in Duluth. The Falcons scored first late in the first half with a goal from Shelby Hewitt. Then right away in the second half Tenley Voth scored for the Saints tying it up at the 46th minute.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth East boys, girls soccer advance to Section 7AAA semifinals

On Tuesday the Duluth East boys and girls soccer teams picked up Section 7AAA quarterfinal wins at home to advance to the semifinals. The fourth seeded girls squad shut out fifth seed Anoka 1-0. Mae Nephew scored the lone and game winning goal in the game. They advance to face...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UWS men’s golf celebrates fourth UMAC title

After an epic 13-stroke comeback over the weekend the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s golf team claimed the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) championship. They bested the University of Northwestern by two firing a 30-over-par 318 to earn the program’s fourth title in five seasons, and first in two...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Esko girl’s soccer opens up Section 7A playoffs with win over Proctor

The prep soccer postseason kicked off in the Northland Monday beginning with a neighboring Section 7A girl’s showdown between Esko and Proctor. Top-seeded Eskomos entered the postseason 12-2-1, battling the 4-12 eighth seeded Rails in round one. The game was tied 1-1 with nine minutes left in the first...
ESKO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, MN
Sports
City
Aurora, MN
Proctor, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Proctor, MN
WDIO-TV

Beyond the playbook: Chisholm football takes pride in historic season

With the later stages of the prep football season already upon us, there is one team that has been turning heads, sporting their best start to a season since 2009. The Chisholm Bluesteaks football team has been off to an historic start this season. Posting, up to this point, a 5-1 record. The team’s best start to a season since 2009.
CHISHOLM, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Bea

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Sweeps
WDIO-TV

Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile

In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Take back the night: UMD holds annual event

It’s Consent Week and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and UMD is hosting a number of events, including a Take Back the Night event. UMD’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion and Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a March around campus, hosting tables with community resources, and advocates, and holding a candlelight vigil for the lives lost to violence, followed by speeches from community speakers.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Construction zone turns into classroom for Duluth students

A new garage is going up in the Piedmont neighborhood. And the construction crew is made up of high school students from Duluth Denfeld and East in the Construction Technology class. First, second, and third year students are learning hands-on skills and other trades in the business. Tony Leone is...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth for prize of $1 million

The winning Powerball ticket for the October 10th drawing in Minnesota for $1 million was purchased in Duluth. The ticket was sold at a Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, and earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket. The winning ticket has yet to be claimed, but Oct. 10 winning Powerball numbers: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Voterpalooza at UMD helps students get ready to vote

Voterpalooza at the University of Minnesota Duluth helped students with be motivated registered to vote. Voterpalooza took place between 9 AM to 3 PM Wednesday October 12th in the Kirby Student Center. There were tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy