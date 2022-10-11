With the later stages of the prep football season already upon us, there is one team that has been turning heads, sporting their best start to a season since 2009. The Chisholm Bluesteaks football team has been off to an historic start this season. Posting, up to this point, a 5-1 record. The team’s best start to a season since 2009.

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO