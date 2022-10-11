Read full article on original website
Related
Florida surgeon general blocked from sharing COVID vaccine study on Twitter: 'An enormous deal'
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommends that males under 40 years old should not get the COVID vaccine due to cardiac-related deaths on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida’s infrastructure, claims dozens of lives – Inklings News
Hurricanes destroy thousands and thousands of lives as they rip their method up the East Coast from June to November. Hurricanes are identified for his or her triple risk issue: violent winds, harmful storm surge and torrential rains. Recently, Florida was hit by a class 4 storm, Hurricane Ian, which...
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Florida surgeon general recommends that adult men under 40 stay away from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
FLORIDA — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is recommending that adult men under 40 stay away from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The new guidance was issued Friday and states that a Florida Department of Health analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men ages 18-39.
wflx.com
Menstruation questions on Florida high school athletic form face scrutiny
Medical questions on a Florida high school athletic participation form are sparking a bigger conversation about the sexual health and privacy of teenage girls. Student medical information and privacy came into the spotlight in August after the School District of Palm Beach County launched a new online platform called Aktivatefor parents and children to fill out athletic participation forms.
FL watchdog group sues governor’s office for failing to produce records related to migrant flights
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis and his office are now being sued by a government accountability group for failing to produce specific documents related to the state flying nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last month. It’s the latest court action that has resulted since the state moved the mostly Venezuelan group of migrants from San […] The post FL watchdog group sues governor’s office for failing to produce records related to migrant flights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wflx.com
Florida seeks better options for rating home insurers
Demotech is a company with a major influence in the home insurance market. There was some panic this past summer when there was speculation that Demotech might downgrade ratings for more than two dozen insurance carriers. Now, state legislators have budgeted more than $1 million to find other options for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
Florida sheriff says to shoot looters until they look like 'grated cheese'
A Florida sheriff is dealing with people who are looting in the wake of Hurricane Ian by telling residents to shoot them until they look like “grated cheese.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
Governor DeSantis hosts roundtable in Cape Coral
Governor Ron DeSantis hosts a roundtable in Cape Coral on Wednesday, October 12th to discuss what is next for area communities.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Agencies Tangle In Florida Concealed Weapons ‘Quagmire’
In what it described as a “legal quagmire,” the state agency that issues concealed-weapons licenses has sued the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to try to obtain information about why a woman was flagged as ineligible for a license. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Comments / 0