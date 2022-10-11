ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 9

Freebooter Republic
2d ago

Thankfully, Himmlery Clinton, with her endless lying, thieving, trafficking, fraud and racism is not the be all , end all of anything except Fascocratism.

Reply
16
Tammy Gifford
1d ago

Hillary will u please go away and take the Obamas and the bidens with you we are not interested in anything u people have to say

Reply
15
Freebooter Republic
2d ago

In other news, Alexandria Laurencia Ocasio - Cortez announced the start of her new campaign to ban "racist" hotdogs and "fascist" pizza in New York City. "Hotdogs are really called "Franklanders" she explained, flanked by her cousins Rizada and Madeira Ocasio - Espinosa, at an afternoon press conference. "They're imported from Germany and Germans are really racist colonialists through and through. They have colonies all over the world." She continued "Pizza is imported from Fascist Italy by Nanni Pellosilini and the Mafia and has no business in our equitable Fascocracy." She went on to outline her plan for a campaign of protests and intimidation, led by her cousins from Queens, to drive pizza shops and hot dog vendors out of business.

Reply
10
showmeprogress.com

The choice in Roevember

The freedom to make your own medical decision about getting an abortion should be between you and your doctor. Eric Schmitt wants to go into every doctor’s office across Missouri and take that freedom away from you. Your choice this November couldn’t be more clear. That’s it.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Here for the ratio

The Heiress Valentine is the least vetted US Senate candidate in modern Missouri political history and the liberal corporate media likes it that way. You could have showed up for the debate. Busch was there. You keep saying heiress, which tells me she doesn’t necessarily need the money, yet someone...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair A Big Success

(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri

I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
showmeprogress.com

Which nation?

Agriculture is one of Missouri’s top industries and is crucial to our economy. So today, on #NationalFarmersDay, be sure to thank a farmer!. Out-of-touch, wealthy Glendale lawyer suggests Missourians who can’t afford to buy food should travel to China to thank wealthy landowners. “They’re using our own campaign...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Finally, some rain!

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 6 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy