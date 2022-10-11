ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha parade trial continues

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Testimony continued Monday in the murder trial of accused Waukesha parade attacker Darrell Brooks.

Brooks, who is representing himself, faces six counts of homicide for allegedly driving his SUV through the November 2021 annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

He was able to cross-examine police detectives and officers who were at the parade route and testified that they saw him in the driver’s seat and tried to stop the SUV from entering the parade route. He also cross-examined Nicole White, who was marching and was one of the first to be struck.

Brooks is accused of injuring more than 60 people along with the murder charges.

