Minneapolis, MN

Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Quarterback Decision: Fans React

With Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with the injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins have a big decision to make at quarterback. Miami's primary backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a head injury and never returned. It appears he's still hurt, so the Dolphins are going to their third option.
