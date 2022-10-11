Read full article on original website
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa not ready for ‘football stuff,’ now unlikely to play Week 6
The scary head injury Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals has
Tua Tagovailoa to return to the practice field, still in concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in the league’s concussion protocol since sustaining a hit to the head and neck against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. While it was announced that he didn’t suffer any serious neck damage following the hit, Tagovailoa still has to clear hurdles to return to football activity.
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: No timeline for Tua Tagovailoa return; Teddy Bridgewater remains in protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in the league's concussion protocol and there is no definitive timeline for either player's return, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday. Underscoring that his focus was on getting Tagovailoa healthy, McDaniel said his starting quarterback is not ready to...
Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Quarterback Decision: Fans React
With Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with the injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins have a big decision to make at quarterback. Miami's primary backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a head injury and never returned. It appears he's still hurt, so the Dolphins are going to their third option.
The Minnesota Vikings had their first practice of the week on Wednesday leading up to their clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. That first practice came with news that the Dolphins would likely be starting rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol.
