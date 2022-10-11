Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Al Horford shares first impression of Blake Griffin with Celtics
It remains to be seen what kind of impact Blake Griffin has on the court, but his presence already seems to be a positive for the Boston Celtics locker room. Less than two weeks into his C's tenure, Griffin has wasted no time ingratiating himself with the team. Veteran big man Al Horford made it clear he's happy to have the six-time All-Star on board.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Celtics Forward Danilo Gallinari Provides ACL Injury Update
One of the Boston Celtics offseason injury blows, Danilo Gallinari, spoke with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Gallinari, with 13 seasons in the books to his NBA career, was set to serve as a major depth addition to begin the 2022-2023 season with the Celtics. However, after suffering a torn ACL when playing for Team Italy on Aug. 27 during the EuroBasket FIBA tournament, Gallinari — and the Celtics — endured a major setback.
Celtics Make It Clear They Trust Marcus Smart At Point Guard
As it has been for the last two seasons, a popular preseason question that many have for the Celtics is whether or not Marcus Smart is the right point guard to guide Boston to a championship. That’s right, after a season in which he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player...
Report: C's sign Providence guard A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 deal
The Boston Celtics went local with their latest addition to the training camp roster. Former Providence College standout A.J. Reeves signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the C's on Monday, per Forbes' Adam Zagoria. The Athletic's Jared Weiss reports Boston waived Luka Samanic as a corresponding move, and the big man is expected to join the Maine Celtics of the G League.
Report: Celtics unlikely to extend key player from Finals run
It appears that one notable Boston Celtics player will not be getting a visit from The Extension Fairy this year. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports Wednesday that there does not seem to be a contract extension coming for Celtics forward Grant Williams. As a first-round pick from the 2019 draft class, Williams has until Oct. 17 (the day before the start of the new season) to land an extension from Boston.
Pelicans Sign Kelan Martin and Javonte Smart, Waive Two
To create room, New Orleans waived two-way forward John Butler and guard John Petty Jr. Martin, 27, is 6-foot-6 and appeared in 27 games with the Pacers last season, averaging 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds. He was waived on Jan. 26, then signed a pair of 10-day deals with the Celtics.
Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas
The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
