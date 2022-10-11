ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in inflatable ring rescued from flood as Hurricane Julia hits Central America

A man floating in an inflatable ring was pulled to safety by Red Cross rescuers in El Salvador as Hurricane Julia left severe flooding in the country.Footage shows a man in a black rubber ring being pulled up onto a rescue boat out of neck-deep floodwater.At least 28 people have died as the storm hit Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.“Our volunteers in the east of the country are carrying out rescue tasks for people who were trapped by the overflow of the Rio Grande, in San Miguel,” the Salvadoran Red Cross said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More John Travolta brings food and supplies to Fort Myers after Hurricane IanSandy Hook families react as jury award them $965m in defamation caseMammoth discovery: Couple find huge bone on hike in Alaska
Julia Devastates Central America And Moves Towards Southern Mexico

Tropical storm Julia has made a devastating journey through Central America, wreaking havoc and taking lives. According to Reuters, the tropical storm killed 14 as of Monday 10 October. The tropical storm reportedly caused much damage upon arrival in Nicaragua and continues its course through Central America. 9 out of...
Hurricane Julia leaves trail of destruction in Central America

Hurricane Julia has mostly dissipated into the Gulf of Mexico after bringing torrential rain and mudslides that have left entire cities in Central America underwater. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has more on where the storm is heading and the current rescue efforts underway as many were forced to take shelter. Oct. 12, 2022.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Venezuela landslide leaves 25 dead, more than 50 missing

A landslide in Venezuela has left at least 25 people dead and more than 50 missing after a river overflowed, officials said Sunday, in the latest deadly disaster caused by heavy rains to hit the country. The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela, which has seen historic rain levels in recent months. 
Group of 21 Cuban migrants arrives in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Another group of Cuban migrants have made yet another dangerous voyage to South Florida. U.S. Border Patrol agents said 21 men and woman arrived on a rickety boat to Key West, Friday. They came ashore at Fort Zachary State Park. The group was detained by...
