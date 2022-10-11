Read full article on original website
Michigan Football Assistant Coach Mike Hart Gives Health Update
The 36-year-old said his health is “trending in a positive direction” on Monday.
Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision On Mike Hart's Replacement
We all wish Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart the best as he continues to recover from the medical condition that caused him to collapse on the field against Indiana this past weekend. In the interim, however, the Wolverines need someone to take the reins as running backs coach. On...
247Sports
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
Michigan reveals honorary captains for Penn State, Michigan State games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program on Monday revealed two high-profile honorary captains for its two biggest home games of the season. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain this Saturday against Penn State, Jim Harbaugh announced Monday afternoon. New U-M President Santa Ono will have that honor when the Wolverines face in-state rival Michigan State at the Big House on Oct. 29.
Braylon Edwards Appears To Call Out Michigan: Fans React
Former wide receiver Braylon Edwards was the most prolific pass catcher in Michigan history and is a legend at Ann Arbor. But he may have thrown a little bit of shade at his alma mater in a recent tweet. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Edwards thanked his former NFL team...
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
Michigan RB coach Mike Hart: I'm 'trending in a positive direction' after medical scare at Indiana
Michigan football RBs coach Mike Hart released a statement via the team's social media accounts and said he's "trending in a positive direction."
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
Davante Adams’ Shove of Photographer Could Have Far-Reaching Legal Fallout
On Monday night, in a well-publicized incident, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved freelance photographer Ryan Zebley while walking to the locker room after his team’s night’s loss in Kansas City. The aftermath already involves criminal law, and it could soon add civil litigation, league punishment and loss of endorsement deals. Zebley, who worked the game for ESPN, filed a police report claiming body and head injuries after Adams pushed him. Zebley was treated at a local hospital. Adams apologized after the game, though he seemed to blame Zebley for being in his way. “I seen some guy running...
NFL・
Penn State-Michigan Prediction: Opportunity Awaits
The Lions visit Ann Arbor confident their best football is ahead of them.
Michigan football analyst Fred Jackson to fill in for Mike Hart; Michael Phelps honorary captain
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh left little to the imagination when it comes to Michigan's top 10 showdown with Penn State on Saturday. "The biggest challenge of the year so far," he said. "They're just always good, always prepared, always ready. Always win a lot of games. Always good on all sides of...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit boys tennis notebook: 3 teams, 3 individuals to watch in state finals
Here are three teams and three individuals to watch at the high school boys tennis state finals starting Saturday, Oct. 14:. Ann Arbor Skyline came out on top in its Division 1 regional last week, with 18 points to trump its crosstown rivals Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Pioneer by three apiece. Skyline came home with two singles championship titles and two doubles championship titles for the first time in school history, according to head coach Zosia Casterline.
