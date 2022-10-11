ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Michigan reveals honorary captains for Penn State, Michigan State games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program on Monday revealed two high-profile honorary captains for its two biggest home games of the season. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain this Saturday against Penn State, Jim Harbaugh announced Monday afternoon. New U-M President Santa Ono will have that honor when the Wolverines face in-state rival Michigan State at the Big House on Oct. 29.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Mark Dantonio
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Harlon Barnett
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Ed Orgeron
Sportico

Davante Adams’ Shove of Photographer Could Have Far-Reaching Legal Fallout

On Monday night, in a well-publicized incident, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved freelance photographer Ryan Zebley while walking to the locker room after his team’s night’s loss in Kansas City. The aftermath already involves criminal law, and it could soon add civil litigation, league punishment and loss of endorsement deals. Zebley, who worked the game for ESPN, filed a police report claiming body and head injuries after Adams pushed him. Zebley was treated at a local hospital. Adams apologized after the game, though he seemed to blame Zebley for being in his way. “I seen some guy running...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Staudt#Icu#Brinks#Louisiana State#Tigers#Florida State#Lsu#Msu
Detroit News

Metro Detroit boys tennis notebook: 3 teams, 3 individuals to watch in state finals

Here are three teams and three individuals to watch at the high school boys tennis state finals starting Saturday, Oct. 14:. Ann Arbor Skyline came out on top in its Division 1 regional last week, with 18 points to trump its crosstown rivals Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Pioneer by three apiece. Skyline came home with two singles championship titles and two doubles championship titles for the first time in school history, according to head coach Zosia Casterline.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy