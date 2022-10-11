Long time University Heights community coordinator, senior services manager, Walter Stinson, dies at 94; had park named in his honor

Read full article on original website
Strongsville Community Theatre tips its hat to the Great American Songbook Oct. 28-29
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Do you love the toe-tapping, memorable tunes of days gone by? Then start humming and get those feet moving. Strongsville Community Theatre is presenting “A Tribute to the Great American Songbook” Oct. 28 and 29 at the Center for Innovation and Growth at Baldwin Wallace University, 340 Front St. in Berea.
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
Projected construction costs continue to spiral in Shaker’s formation of Lee Road Action Plan
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coming down the home stretch on the public engagement phase of the Lee Road Action Plan, projected construction costs continue to spiral. The proposed construction date has also been pushed back a year -- to 2026 -- for the transportation overhaul featuring a city-length “road diet,” including an off-road, two-way bicycle track and additional amenities along the Chagrin-Lee corridor from Van Aken Boulevard south into Cleveland.
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
Richmond Heights seeks grant to redesign Richmond, Wilson Mills roads streetscapes
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is applying for a Cuyahoga County grant that, if successful and if money can be found, could change a portion of Richmond Heights’ streetscape. The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission grant is a competitive one, meaning other county communities will also be applying. Richmond...
Former Warrensville Heights High School band director convicted of bribery, retaliation
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Warrensville Heights High School band director pleaded guilty to bribery, retaliation, telecommunications harassment and possessing criminal tools. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones then sentenced Duane Keeton, 36, to three years probation. Judge Jones also ordered Keeton to have no contact...
Trick-or-treat times in Greater Cleveland for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Costumed beggars will soon be on their annual Halloween hunt for candy in the cities, towns and neighborhoods of Northeast Ohio. The official Halloween holiday is Monday, Oct. 31, and that’s when most Greater Cleveland communities are holding trick-or-treat. We canvassed communities in the seven-county region...
‘We’re being hit hard’: Cleveland mother looks for hope after losing 3 sons since 2016
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother shared her story after losing three sons just years apart. She wants other mothers to know they’re not alone. “I was blessed with seven children, today I have four. I had five boys and two girls, now I have two boys.”. Rosalind...
Clambakes are in season, find one near you or host your own
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clambakes are a Northeast Ohio thing. Temperatures drop, trees change colors and clambakes are scheduled. “Years ago, before refrigerated transport, Cleveland’s elite used to have clams and oysters shipped via rail car from the East Coast during the fall months -- months ending in ‘r’,” says Jimmy Catanese of seafood operations, Catanese Classics in Cleveland. “The shellfish were put in barrels and packed with ice. Sawdust was used as insulation.”
$4.4 million approved for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s Psychiatric Emergency Department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County approved more than $4.4 million in funding for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s Psychiatric Emergency Department Wednesday. It comes months after the medical center announced its ending inpatient services and slashing hundreds of...
Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours
Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heavy rain was falling in Northeast Ohio late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, leading to a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Summit counties from the National Weather Service. The Weather Service says between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen by 1 a.m. Thursday,...
Guardians-Yankees, Blue Man Group, Mary J. Blige and Halloween festivities highlight things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween and this weekend’s calendar definitely has a bit more of a holiday vibe. Here’s 20 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend and beyond. Mary J. Blige. Award-winning singer brings her Good...
Tickets on sale for Gay Community Endowment Fund’s Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the Gay Community Endowment Fund’s Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes. This year’s event includes both live and virtual tours of beautifully decorated homes in the Greater Akron area. Event proceeds will help fund programs that advance equality for LGBTQ+ people in Akron and surrounding communities.
Broadview Heights residents to vote Nov. 8 on allowing townhomes at Broadview and Boston roads
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether Petros Development Group in Broadview Heights can move forward with a plan for 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family houses at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads. Issue 33 would rezone the 15-acre site at Broadview and Boston...
ADAMHS board grants $4.4 million to keep St. Vincent psychiatric emergency department open in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County voted today to provide $4.4 million to keep the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center psychiatric emergency department open in 2023. Without the funding, St. Vincent’s psychiatric emergency department-- the only emergency department specifically for patients having mental health crises in...
