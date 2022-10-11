Read full article on original website
Mega Millions winning lottery numbers for Tuesday night drawing on October 11, 2022: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $445 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for Monday, October 10: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $401 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
High school football Week 9 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fastest 10 weeks of the year is quickly coming to an end. With the playoffs right around the corner teams everywhere are using the season’s final two weeks to tune up and make sure they are ready. There are a number of intriguing matchups this...
Early voting begins for Nov. 8 election: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you vote early, either by mail or at the Board of Elections? Or do you relish the tradition of entering your polling place on Election Day and proudly wearing your “I voted” sticker?
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Guardians-Yankees, Blue Man Group, Mary J. Blige and Halloween festivities highlight things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween and this weekend’s calendar definitely has a bit more of a holiday vibe. Here’s 20 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend and beyond. Mary J. Blige. Award-winning singer brings her Good...
Early voting begins in Ohio, with brisk turnout in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Early voting has officially started in Ohio for the general election. Election Day is Nov. 8, but the state offers nearly one month for voters to cast early ballots in person at their county board of elections. The start of early voting on Wednesday also meant local boards began sending absentee ballots to voters who have requested them. Those generally can be returned in the mail or to the board’s offices.
Honda Ohio billions plug in: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As early voting has begun, Ohio and Governor Mike DeWine’s re-election bid have gotten a big boost with Honda’s vote to charge up its electric vehicle production in Ohio by investing $4.5. billion in the buckeye state to build a new e.v. battery plant and revamp three existing Honda Ohio plants to also build e.v. parts.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
Ohio to get about $2 billion in federal infrastructure funding: Capitol Letter
Under construction: Ohio will get nearly $2 billion in money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for projects to improve Ohio’s bridges, roads, tunnels and other surface infrastructure, Ohio members of Congress announced on Wednesday. Ohio’s money is part of $59.9 billion in funding that’s being released across the nation in the second year of funding under the infrastructure bill, Sabrina Eaton reports.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Did Ryan or Vance win the debate? A check in on our poll
For the first time, JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) went head-to-head in a statewide debate trying to win over voters for the Ohio Senate seat.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
