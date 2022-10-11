Morgantown, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Morgantown.
The West-Mont Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Conestoga Christian School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
West-Mont Christian Academy
Conestoga Christian School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Boys Soccer
The Coventry Christian School soccer team will have a game with Conestoga Christian School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Coventry Christian School
Conestoga Christian School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
