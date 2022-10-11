Utahn strives to unite modern medicine and her Cherokee heritage with

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utahn strives to unite modern medicine and her Cherokee heritage

By Danielle MacKimm
PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A student attending Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine in Provo is bringing heritage to light in the world of medicine.

Eden Pope, a first-year medicine student at Noorda, is striving to intertwine her passion of medicine with her Cherokee heritage. Poke is on a mission to apply the health and wellness traditions she adopted from her Cherokee ancestors to modern medicine.

Pope, who says one of the many reasons she took on medicine is thanks to her passion for helping people, explained that Native American medicine is unique, as it focuses on the mind, body, and spirit.

