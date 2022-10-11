ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11V0W2_0iTwtV4g00

(AP) – An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.

The attacks — in which participants flood targets with junk data — were orchestrated by a shadowy group that calls itself Killnet. On the eve of the attacks, the group published a target list on its Telegram channel.

While highly visible and aimed at maximum psychological impact, DDoS attacks are mostly a noisy nuisance, different from hacking that involves breaking into networks and can do serious damage.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” said Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. “There has been no impact on operations.”

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

Portions of the public-facing side of the Los Angeles International Airport website were also disrupted, spokeswoman Victoria Spilabotte said. “No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions.”

Spilabotte said the airport notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration, and the airport’s information-technology team was working to restore all services and investigate the cause.

Several other airports that were included on Killnet’s target list reported problems with their websites.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that websites for O’Hare International and Midway airports went offline early Monday but that no airport operations were affected.

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

Last week, the same group of hackers claimed responsibility for denial-of-service attacks on state government websites in several states.

John Hultquist, vice president for threat intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, tweeted that denial-of-service attacks like those aimed at airports and state governments are usually short in duration and “typically superficial.”

“These are not the serious impacts that have kept us awake,” he said.

Such attacks instead tend to reveal insufficient attention by webmasters to adequate bulletproofing of sites, which now includes DDoS protection service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fairview man cited for disorderly conduct at casino

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was cited for disorderly conduct after urinating in the casino parking lot and making lewd gestures toward a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Presque Isle Downs and Casino security contacted PSP at about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an altercation at the center bar. A PSP trooper arrived to find a […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midway Airport#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ddos#Social Security Cola#Fbi
Engadget

Hackers forced more than a dozen US public airport websites offline

The incident did not affect air traffic control or other critical operations. The home security hogging all the awards. Unlimited data for $30/mo taxes & fees included. Hackers believed to be based in temporarily forced around 14 public-facing websites for US airports offline on Monday. The LaGuardia, O’Hare and LAX websites were among those targeted, and most are back online. A senior US government official said that air traffic control, internal airport communications and other critical operations were not affected, but travelers looking for security wait times or other information may have been inconvenienced, according to . An LAX spokesperson affirmed that "no internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Cyberattack temporarily takes down websites for O'Hare and Midway airports

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers

In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Airports in America for Customer Satisfaction

Going on vacation is one of life’s great joys, and air travel is a modern marvel that can get travelers to their destination. But before we board the plane, we all must deal with the indignities of the airport and some airports are far worse than others.  Nearly 3 million people fly into and out […]
LIFESTYLE
YourErie

Driver in custody after hitting parked car, leaving the scene

One person is in police custody following an overnight accident in Erie. Calls went out for this accident just before midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of West 32nd Street. Erie Police report a driver lost control and collided with a parked car in a driveway. When first responders arrived on the scene they did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Roll-over vehicle accident leads to DUI arrest in Chautauqua Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was arrested after a roll-over vehicle accident. According to a police report, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Beech Hill Road for a reported motor vehicle accident at 10:09 p.m. on Oct. 5. Upon arrival, patrols and EMS crews located a vehicle rolled over in the roadway. EMS assisted the driver […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Coroner identifies victim of fatal E. 38th St. crash

The victim of a deadly weekend crash in the City of Erie has been identified. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 38th Street near Holland Street. According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Steven Stanton, 42, died of multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Erie Police […]
ERIE, PA
Thrillist

Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster

In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy