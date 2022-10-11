ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Trumbull, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Trumbull.

The Wilton High School soccer team will have a game with Trumbull High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Wilton High School
Trumbull High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Wilton High School soccer team will have a game with Trumbull High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.

Wilton High School
Trumbull High School
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Carolina Tapped As Next Cross Principal

A public school leader who has made a career out of working with at-risk teens will step into the top role at Wilbur Cross High School on an interim basis to replace a school leader who is leaving his post six weeks into the academic year. That soon-to-be new interim...
NEW HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
sheltonherald.com

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Sports
Trumbull, CT
Education
City
Wilton, CT
Wilton, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
Wilton, CT
Education
FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Wilton High School#Varsity Girls Soccer
wiltonbulletin.com

‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
MONROE, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Online Sale Goes Wrong

2022-10-10@10:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A person in the 2700 block of Black Rock Turnpike reported to police that they were attempting to sell an item online. The person came to look at it, and fled with it without paying in a black Honda towards the Merritt Parkway. DoingItLocal is run...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location

SHELTON — The search for everyday grocery items has gotten a lot easier for those living downtown. The owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford officially opened their second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy, before becoming White Cross Pharmacy, at 73 Center St.
SHELTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

In Stamford, relocated Saks Off 5th sets October opening date

STAMFORD — The new Saks Off 5th on High Ridge Road will open Oct. 27. A company spokesperson confirmed the opening date in an email to The Stamford Advocate on Monday. Signs saying “Opening Soon” are lining the property in the Bull’s Head area. Saks Off...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite

2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
MILFORD, CT
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy