Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Shorthorn
UTA recognizes Indigenous past and present with Land Acknowledgement Courtyard ceremony
In UTA's first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, the university unveiled the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard north of the Central Library. The courtyard, filled with indigenous plants, is a part of the Land Acknowledgement which Sampson Dewey, industrial engineering junior and president of the Native American Student Association, said is meant to recognize the Indigenous people who originally lived on the campus.
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
twulasso.com
TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas
Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
uta.edu
A new treatment for a deadly condition
A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport
McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
WFAA
YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
papercitymag.com
Sundance Square Lands a New Market, a New Steakhouse Hits a Historic Downtown and a Music Move — Your Fort Worth Restaurant Intel
Magnolia Motor Lounge made the move across town, but brought the same music and edgy decor. The Fort Worth restaurant and bar scene is adding prime steaks, a cigar haven and a new foodie-friendly market, while old favorites move to new locations. And how about afternoon tea paired with freshly baked sourdough bread?
Major Airline To Open Exclusive $250 Million Hotel In Texas
The employee-only hotel will accommodate 600 workers.
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco
North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
tcu360.com
9,000 miles from home, TCU punter Jordy Sandy is making a difference in Fort Worth
TCU punter Jordy Sandy grew up playing Australian-rules football before coming to America. In his senior season, he is donating to the Hope Center for Autism, a charity based in Fort Worth, every time he lands a punt within the 20-yard line. Sandy said it’s his way of giving back...
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
Fort Worth breaks ground on new police station in southern part of city
The city of Fort Worth broke ground Tuesday on a police station to serve the southern part of the city. The station at Risinger Road and McCart Avenue will consolidate operations spread at two other locations now.
tcu360.com
New residential halls expected to wipe out two parking lots on the east side of campus
As the student population continues to grow, two new residential halls on the east side of campus are expected to open in the fall 2024 along with a new dining hall. The construction will wipe out two reserved permit parking lots on the east side of campus, across from the Neeley School of Business.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
Insomnia Cookies to Open Storefront in Arlington
This new shop will offer a variety of sweet treats to curb those late-night cravings for cookies and ice cream.
fox4news.com
'I saw my uncle get shot': Dallas ISD students share the impact of gun violence on young people
DALLAS - "How many people here know someone killed by gun violence?" Hands went up across the auditorium at Pinkston High School in Dallas during a youth town hall on gun violence on Thursday. Students from Pinkston and Sunset high schools took part in the town hall developed by the...
City of Grapevine takes over operations of Persimmons Bar & Grill
Persimmons Bar & Grill is located at the Grapevine Golf Course. (Community Impact staff) Persimmons Bar & Grill at the Grapevine Golf Course will now be run by the city of Grapevine. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. Approximately $1.7...
dallasexpress.com
Dusty Attic Toy Show Building a Friendly Atmosphere
The Dusty Attic Toy Show is one of the premiere monthly toy shows in the Lone Star State, and The Dallas Express checked it out this past weekend. “The one thing that we wanted to set up was to create a family fun environment for everybody to come,” said co-founder Randy Castillo. “We have something for everybody, boys and girls.”
