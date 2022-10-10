ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shorthorn

UTA recognizes Indigenous past and present with Land Acknowledgement Courtyard ceremony

In UTA's first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, the university unveiled the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard north of the Central Library. The courtyard, filled with indigenous plants, is a part of the Land Acknowledgement which Sampson Dewey, industrial engineering junior and president of the Native American Student Association, said is meant to recognize the Indigenous people who originally lived on the campus.
ARLINGTON, TX
twulasso.com

TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas

Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
DENTON, TX
uta.edu

A new treatment for a deadly condition

A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Arlington, TX
Business
Larry Lease

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
papercitymag.com

Sundance Square Lands a New Market, a New Steakhouse Hits a Historic Downtown and a Music Move — Your Fort Worth Restaurant Intel

Magnolia Motor Lounge made the move across town, but brought the same music and edgy decor. The Fort Worth restaurant and bar scene is adding prime steaks, a cigar haven and a new foodie-friendly market, while old favorites move to new locations. And how about afternoon tea paired with freshly baked sourdough bread?
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Linus Internship#Internships#Tech#Linus College#State Farm Insurance#Cse#University
starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco

North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computer Science
dallasexpress.com

Dusty Attic Toy Show Building a Friendly Atmosphere

The Dusty Attic Toy Show is one of the premiere monthly toy shows in the Lone Star State, and The Dallas Express checked it out this past weekend. “The one thing that we wanted to set up was to create a family fun environment for everybody to come,” said co-founder Randy Castillo. “We have something for everybody, boys and girls.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy