MedwireNews: Researchers find that maternal metabolites are associated with distinct foetal growth patterns, elements of which persist until at least 2 years of age. “Our findings, based on a systems biology approach, add to the existing evidence that understanding the influence of the maternal exposome on human development from early pregnancy onwards requires much deeper phenotyping to complement syndromic classifications, such as preterm birth”, write Jose Villar (University of Oxford, UK) and colleagues in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

