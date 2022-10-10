Read full article on original website
Study confirms benefits of physical activity in people with SpA
MedwireNews: Findings from a randomized controlled trial provide further evidence to support the beneficial impact of physical activity in people with spondyloarthritis (SpA). However, the study’s primary endpoint was not met, as the authors found that use of a wearable activity tracker (WAT) in addition to physical activity advice did not reduce the number of disease flares over a 12-week period.
TIME of antihypertensive administration ‘should be shared decision’
MedwireNews: The TIME study finds no difference between morning and evening administration of antihypertensive medications in terms of preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). As reported in The Lancet, Thomas MacDonald (University of Dundee, UK) and colleagues recruited 21,104 people (13% had diabetes) who were taking at least one antihypertensive...
Maternal metabolites may influence outcomes in early childhood
MedwireNews: Researchers find that maternal metabolites are associated with distinct foetal growth patterns, elements of which persist until at least 2 years of age. “Our findings, based on a systems biology approach, add to the existing evidence that understanding the influence of the maternal exposome on human development from early pregnancy onwards requires much deeper phenotyping to complement syndromic classifications, such as preterm birth”, write Jose Villar (University of Oxford, UK) and colleagues in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.
