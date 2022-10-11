Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'siPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October — but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system...
iPad Pro 2022 rumored release date, price, specs, design and more
Apple should be releasing a new iPad Pro in 2022. Here’s everything we know so far, plus what we’re hoping to see.
daystech.org
What to expect in October
Even although 2022 is shortly coming to an finish, there are nonetheless another bulletins we count on from Apple earlier than then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will maintain one other particular occasion in October, it will possibly nonetheless make bulletins through press releases. This month, we’re anticipating updates to the MacGuide Pro, new iPad {hardware}, and extra.
daystech.org
Shazam now offers exclusive iPhone and Apple Watch wallpapers
The widespread tune recognition platform Shazam, which is owned by Apple, lately launched a brand new model of its iOS app that provides unique wallpapers for iPhone and Apple Watch. The wallpapers selling concert events and artists might be simply downloaded straight from the Shazam app. Artist wallpapers within the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day
Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
xda-developers
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone
Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Apple might release iPadOS 16.1 alongside new hardware very soon
IOS 16 brings a slew of latest options to your iPhone. You now have higher lock display customization and the power to. edit and unsend messages in iMessage. Your cellphone now additionally helps Apple. passkeys, providing you with a safer technique to log into your favourite websites and apps with...
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
daystech.org
Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform
Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform. Text analytics specialist Canvs AI has launched a connector for the Forsta Survey platform, enabling customers to import responses to open-ended questions, together with related cross-tab knowledge, immediately into Canvs for evaluation. New York-based Canvs makes use of a patented AI...
daystech.org
Samsung and Google join hands to ease your smart home woes
Matter — the interoperability protocol that can convey good gadgets from totally different manufacturers beneath a single umbrella of management — is lower than a month away from its official launch. Ahead of the grand reveal, Samsung and Google have introduced a partnership that provides a handy ingredient of interoperability to their respective good dwelling ecosystems.
daystech.org
October Prime Day: Blink Mini Indoor Camera Down to $30
Amazon Prime Day occurred in July, however we’re already getting a second gross sales occasion from the huge on-line retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is occurring on October 11 and 12, and it’s the right time to improve your safety system. During the sale, you possibly can seize the Blink Mini for less than $30, an amazing low cost off its unique $65.
Apple's next iPhone SE could look a lot like the XR, complete with a 6.1-Inch display
In a nutshell: Apple's next iPhone SE could ship with a significantly larger display compared to the current-gen handset. Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young recently revised his forecast for the fourth-gen iPhone SE, telling MacRumors that he believes the handset will ship with a 6.1-inch display with a notch.
daystech.org
Best Apps To Read Tech News on Android & iOS in 2022 ⋆ Naijaknowhow
Reading tech information has been made simple with the perfect apps to learn tech information on smartphones like Android and iOS. Technology has made life simple in several elements of the world, we see totally different innovations like telephones, vehicles, area tools and much more, at occasions one would possibly want a fast information to repair an error on Android, iOS, Windows and even macOS. Most of those options can be offered on a tech weblog.
daystech.org
Amazon Project Kuiper Early 2023 Launch
Competitor for Starlink edges nearer, after Amazon confirms launch in early 2023 of two prototype satellites for Project Kuiper. Amazon’s satellite tv for pc broadband program, Project Kuiper, will launch two prototype satellites in early 2023 onboard a brand new rocket. Amazon announced that its first two satellites (often...
daystech.org
Here are all the carriers that’ll give you an iPhone 14 for free
The latest iPhone is undoubtedly fascinating, but it surely’s additionally expensive. Thankfully, numerous cellular carriers supply offers, together with packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 without cost. Where are you able to get a free iPhone 14?. To make clear, by “free,” we imply carriers that provide...
The AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price ever for the Prime Early Access Sale
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have only been on shelves for a few weeks now, but they’ve already gotten a solid discount as part of Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale.
daystech.org
‘For All Mankind’ and more Apple TV+ shows are coming to Blu-ray
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. Apple TV+ collection “For All Mankind,” “The Morning Show,” “Truth Be Told” and “See” are to be launched on Blu-ray and DVD by a UK distributor.
Cases are already available for the unannounced iPad 10th generation
A new case leak appears to confirm that Apple's next entry-level iPad will feature a beefier camera, USB-C charging and more...
Comments / 0